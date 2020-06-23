This editor has been to Washington, D.C. only twice, but he’s glad for the opportunity he had to take in things like the Lincoln Memorial on an eighth-grade field trip. But as President Trump presciently asked during the news conference where he did not call neo-Nazis “very fine people,” where would the taking down of Confederate statues and monuments end: George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? What’s going to become of things like the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, and the Washington Monument? (One professor posted a Twitter thread explaining how to topple the Washington Monument, while Popular Mechanics magazine published an article on ways to use science to rid your town of any statues of which you don’t approve.) What’s going to happen to Mount Rushmore?

There’s no stopping this movement, and as if to prove it, a blizzard of liberal white snowflakes gathered around to hear that the Emancipation Monument would be toppled at 7 p.m. Thursday. We’re not sure how the dude in the red shirt got to run the show; maybe he was the only one with a megaphone.