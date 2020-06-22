While CNN’s Brian Stelter continues to do his part to boost Tucker Carlson’s No. 1 rated cable TV show, he’s also fact-checking Carlson on his Twitter feed, so the optimum setup is to have Fox News on your TV and Stelter’s Twitter feed on your iPad or something so you know when you’re being lied to. In his opening segment Monday, Carlson referred to Black Lives Matters as a political party, when it is indeed not literally a political party.

