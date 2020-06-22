While CNN’s Brian Stelter continues to do his part to boost Tucker Carlson’s No. 1 rated cable TV show, he’s also fact-checking Carlson on his Twitter feed, so the optimum setup is to have Fox News on your TV and Stelter’s Twitter feed on your iPad or something so you know when you’re being lied to. In his opening segment Monday, Carlson referred to Black Lives Matters as a political party, when it is indeed not literally a political party.

Tucker Carlson on Fox just now: "Black Lives Matter, in a very short period of time, has become the most powerful political party in America." Spoiler alert: It's not a political party. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 23, 2020

Spoiler alert: You're not a journalist. — Daniel Addison (@derocrates) June 23, 2020

He's not making a literal statement Brian — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 23, 2020

Concrete thinking is alive & well among American journos. Abstract thinking is either painful or undoable for many of them. — K Douglas (@k___douglas) June 23, 2020

Gee… you're so smart Brian. — DigitallyAdaptedCaveBeast (@PithyJoe) June 23, 2020

I wonder if he meant it literally, or perhaps metaphorically. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) June 23, 2020

Spoiler alert – it's a metaphor. — Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) June 23, 2020

It kind of is, Brian. — ChrisPaulRoney (@ChrisPaulRoney) June 23, 2020

The hell it isn't. — Ashley Gregory (@AshleyGregory00) June 23, 2020

It's the Democrat party. — William Bentley Blackburn (@blackburntek) June 23, 2020

Where does their money go? I know. Do you? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 23, 2020

How come when I went to the website and clicked “Donate” it took me to ActBlue? pic.twitter.com/pGeaOsdneS — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) June 23, 2020

BLM raises money that goes to ActBlue which is an arm of DNC and money is distributed to election campaigns….sounds like they work directly for the DNC — GoLeafsGo in AZ (@GoleafsgoA) June 23, 2020

At this rate, it's a pro-Trump super PAC. https://t.co/a0BU7Zf6L3 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 23, 2020

I used to think this was just a persona he played on tv but nope. Brian Stelter IS this stupid. https://t.co/zXif5WHBGA — 👸🏻 (@LittleMsOpinion) June 23, 2020

Great fact check — Brian (@KauffBrian) June 23, 2020

You sound like a teenage girl on tik tok. — TopSecretK9 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@topsecretk9) June 23, 2020

I know he thinks this is a good dunk. Such a fraud. — Pepé Le Pede (@pepelepede) June 23, 2020

Damn, bro. That's not what he said. 🙄 — Good Grief (@carla_wessells) June 23, 2020

Misquoted. You have no journalistic credibility. — Arthur Le Saux (@ArthurLeSaux) June 23, 2020

You misquoted him. Has become more powerful than either major political party. C’mon. You can’t even get that straight? — Anthony Cipollo (@acipollo) June 23, 2020

Hey Brian. Why are you lying (again)? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 23, 2020

What a tool you are. Jealously watching a highly rated and compelling anchor such as @TuckerCarlson and instead of taking notes, these bitchy little remarks are the best you can come up with?! https://t.co/KNPB7fbvWo — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 23, 2020

Related: