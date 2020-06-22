Some of the earliest and best advice coming out of the CDC at the start of the coronavirus outbreak was to wash your hands often and don’t touch your face. Apple wants to make sure that people are washing their hands thoroughly, and Business Insider reports that an update will include a hand-washing monitor that tells you when you’ve scrubbed long enough.

