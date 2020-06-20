Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Atlanta, where he noted that earlier in the night they were setting off fireworks at the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a former Atlanta police officer who now faces felony murder charges.

Atlanta locals are having a cookout outside the burned down Wendy’s. pic.twitter.com/frUMgr0uXU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 20, 2020

Ah yes, the burned-down Wendy’s.

Remember that white woman who set the Wendy's on fire during the Rayshard Brooks protest last weekend? Turns out her name is literally White. https://t.co/0Pd5aZ82F1 pic.twitter.com/dGeWlf6PDX — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 20, 2020

People are partying by the Wendy’s and setting off firecrackers/fireworks. pic.twitter.com/fp0Y1TRLtC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 20, 2020

That was earlier in the night, but as it got darker, the real fireworks started. The person we believe shot these videos has a private Instagram account so we can’t share those, but someone did grab the videos for Twitter (language warning):

Hey now.

Aren't people still supposed to be staying at home so as not to spread the coronavirus?

That clears that up.

