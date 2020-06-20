We’re going to need to check with Snopes to see if Pastor Jonny Rashid’s (pronouns: he/him) claim is true or just a shot at satire. You see, he claims The Babylon Bee is a white supremacist site and ought to be condemned by Christians. We think this is the post that got Rashid riled up, written after CEO Dan Cathy walked across the stage to kneel before a black man and shine his — sneakers? — to show embarrassment for his racism:

Chick-Fil-A Now Open On Sunday But Only For Black People https://t.co/xvjI5gVbnf — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 19, 2020

The Babylon Bee is a white supremacist rag that exploits Christians for clicks. It is not remotely Christian and should be condemned by all of us. Shame on you, @SethDillon. — Jonny Rashid #DefundPPD (@Jonnyrashid) June 20, 2020

Did this guy think I was seeking his approval? I crave the condemnation of woke "Christian" lefties. I'd only be ashamed if they liked me. https://t.co/6lEEBCjVmd — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 20, 2020

You know they're satirists, right? — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 20, 2020

Satire is not an excuse to be racist. And the only people tempted go use it that way are racists. — Jonny Rashid #DefundPPD (@Jonnyrashid) June 20, 2020

There is an old saying; when you throw a rock into a pack of dogs the one who yelps is the one you hit. Just saying. — Michael Bergman (@azmrb48) June 20, 2020

Yes, this is why Seth RTed me. He yelped. — Jonny Rashid #DefundPPD (@Jonnyrashid) June 20, 2020

Here’s the thing, Seth, if you find this funny, you are telling on yourself. This isn’t a joke, it’s not even a dog whistle, it’s an air horn. And the problem is this: you are responsible for the people you lead. You are making racists for profit. https://t.co/7PauTtMaeU pic.twitter.com/AdVMNI3gV4 — Jonny Rashid #DefundPPD (@Jonnyrashid) June 20, 2020

SaTire tHat exPoseS mArxiSt hyPocRisY iS WhiTe SupRemACist pic.twitter.com/zejofOzWJE — vagabondartist :Making Dark Ride Models: (@vagabondartist) June 20, 2020

This “satire” actually exposes your racism. — Jonny Rashid #DefundPPD (@Jonnyrashid) June 20, 2020

Oh, burn.

“Christian” — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) June 20, 2020

I love the Bee the way Jesus loves you. Except for the going to the cross part. And the being perfect part. OK, so pretty much nothing like the way Jesus loves you. But I do love @TheBabylonBee. — Area Man (@lheal) June 20, 2020

Bless your heart — Todd Harmon (@CoachHarmon75) June 20, 2020

It’s satire.

And, really good satire at that Johnny, if it’s getting under the skin of its target with humor and without vitriol. — Taylor (@2019wasbetter) June 20, 2020

Yet further proof that leftists are just miserable people with no joy in their hearts. Can't even recognize a joke site when they see it, because they don't know what humor is. — Stetson Wilson (@stet_dot_net) June 20, 2020

RIP all of comedy I guess… — Jason Paul (@jasonpboz) June 20, 2020

This is satire, right? 🤣 — TD 1 (@nicet4) June 20, 2020

He’s so jelly, he’s jam. — NathanInSoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) June 20, 2020

Oooh! Let me get my board! pic.twitter.com/lqfU9pKhLX — MasterThief, AKA Darwin Black (@MasterThiefEsq) June 20, 2020

Pastor of earth, wind, fire, water, and space lectures @TheBabylonBee for encroaching on his turf as purveyor of ironic humor — Matt Boehm (@mtboehm) June 20, 2020

Thanks Karen. — Winsome Churchill 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@FrDingleberry) June 20, 2020

Bless your heart pic.twitter.com/dDds2GrvSX — Keith Bennett (@KeithB_73) June 20, 2020

‘Condemn’ sounds like something the 80’s era evangelical Republican morality police did. Now it’s the height of hysterical religious Progressivism. Sad. — Nadav (@AbramsonNadav) June 20, 2020

Sorry this is happening to you pic.twitter.com/c48lUWE3qx — Holden McNeil 🇺🇸 (@winklevoss4) June 20, 2020

The butthurt is REAL — John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) June 20, 2020

This poor sap posts his pronouns, so don’t expect any rational thoughts from him. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) June 20, 2020

Is this satire? I can’t tell anymore. — Sean Mc (@SeanMcC77105764) June 20, 2020

It’s comedy. Lighten up — Orange Weasel (@WeaselOrange) June 20, 2020

The premise of the @ChickfilA satire was touching on a truth. Dan Cathy abandoned his virtue to pander to the mob. Seeking the approval of men above God. Hence the opening Sunday but only for blacks. Your wokeness won’t allow you to see that unfortunately — Dean Monty (@landjax) June 20, 2020

As we said in the other post, if shining the shoes of the next black person you see will make you feel contrite, go ahead — but you should probably ask if the person wants you shining their shoes first.

