We’re going to need to check with Snopes to see if Pastor Jonny Rashid’s (pronouns: he/him) claim is true or just a shot at satire. You see, he claims The Babylon Bee is a white supremacist site and ought to be condemned by Christians. We think this is the post that got Rashid riled up, written after CEO Dan Cathy walked across the stage to kneel before a black man and shine his — sneakers? — to show embarrassment for his racism:

Oh, burn.

As we said in the other post, if shining the shoes of the next black person you see will make you feel contrite, go ahead — but you should probably ask if the person wants you shining their shoes first.

