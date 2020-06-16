If we give Sen. Tim Kaine the benefit of the doubt here, what he might be trying to say is that when slaves were first brought to Virginia, there were no laws regarding slavery, so they had to be invented. That might be what he was trying to say when he claimed the United States created slavery.

That, of course, is a charitable reading of Kaine’s words. Maybe, as a Democrat, he’s just eager to blame America for every ill. (Skip ahead to 1:00 for the relevant quote.)

Sen. Tim Kaine: "The United States didn't inherit slavery from anybody. We created it." pic.twitter.com/VM86sRrtn1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2020

The 1619 Project literally starts history in 1619, BEFORE THE UNITED STATES EXISTED https://t.co/07PLBxMHON — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 16, 2020

If the U.S. created it, how could it have been a topic of debate before 1776 and in forming the Constitution? — Lokinomics (@lokinomics) June 16, 2020

Now do literally every single time period since the beginning of EVER… — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 16, 2020

Hi Tim Kaine, a Jewish person here. Just to round out your "knowledge", my people were slaves for thousands of years, including in places like Egypt & what's now Italy. Our slave labor & in some cases our stolen $, built the Pyramids, the Colosseum, parts of the Vatican, etc. https://t.co/Y2N6j8XGLp — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 16, 2020

Slavery is a scourge upon this earth. It’s also the history of pretty much every nation since the beginning of time. Only an America-hating Democrat would pretend it began here. https://t.co/8HaWSc2LYt — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2020

All those pyramids just built themselves, Tim. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 16, 2020

Whew, I'm sure that's a big relief to the Greeks, Romans, and Ottoman empires. What a moron this guy is. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) June 16, 2020

I'm from PR. I know my ancestry. I know better. You do this country a disservice by trying to rewrite history. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 16, 2020

I'm part Latino, PR, and Catalan… With those 3 my ancestors were either slaves or slaveholders, our slave traders….well before the 1600's — ST. LOUIS BLUES: STANLEY CUP CHAMPS (@JDandTurkelton) June 16, 2020

Libya would like a word @HillaryClinton — Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (@LydiaRodarte) June 16, 2020

The worst part is that some people will believe this. — Anita Cigrat (@CigratAnita) June 16, 2020

This guy was nearly Vice President of the United States. https://t.co/U4FN7t0id0 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 16, 2020

😂😂😂😂. People actually voted for this nitwit. — SC IslandTime (@OffshoreJoe) June 16, 2020

This failed senator, father of an antifa member, is so determined to undermine America that he is willing to absolve other countries that participated in this abominable practice. To be accurate, he should acknowledge that DEMOCRATS are still mad that we’re free.🤭 — Dee 🇺🇸 #ChooseGreatness (@chefelf1) June 16, 2020

And in parts of the world is still prevalent but let’s tear America apart today over something we conquered with much strife many many years ago. — Renee Joughin (@neejoughin) June 16, 2020

Tim Kaine is not a smart man. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) June 16, 2020

This is so blatantly incorrect it is amazing. — Trevor Ferguson (@trev_ferguson) June 16, 2020

Can we get a fact check on this, please? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 16, 2020

Going to need a fact check on this, @jack. — Chris Guzman (@christopherguz) June 16, 2020

If Kaine is being taken out of context here, you can’t blame right-wing media; this is The Hill posting.

