If we give Sen. Tim Kaine the benefit of the doubt here, what he might be trying to say is that when slaves were first brought to Virginia, there were no laws regarding slavery, so they had to be invented. That might be what he was trying to say when he claimed the United States created slavery.

That, of course, is a charitable reading of Kaine’s words. Maybe, as a Democrat, he’s just eager to blame America for every ill. (Skip ahead to 1:00 for the relevant quote.)

If Kaine is being taken out of context here, you can’t blame right-wing media; this is The Hill posting.

