We’re old enough to remember when journalists and the public both complained that President Trump didn’t do enough press conferences. Then, as COVID-19 struck, the coronavirus task force held daily televised briefings with the president, and soon the call of the Resistance on Twitter was for networks to stop carrying them, or at the very least run them on a delay after editing out all of the president’s comments.

CNN seems to have looked at its own schedule and noticed that the coronavirus task force has gone into hiding, and the White House is pivoting to the message of the economy reopening and roaring back to life. The network doesn’t even seem to have noticed that the media was sort of rooting for the death toll to hit 100,000, and once it did, they lost interest.

Task force officials remain out of public view as the White House pivots to their economic message https://t.co/DUi2HFwEIe pic.twitter.com/yxJvIIRQqB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2020

We’re not quite ready for any “Where are they now?” specials on Drs. Fauci and Birx, but we can certainly understand why there’s no need for doctors to call for social distancing when Black Lives Matter protests have cured the coronavirus.

you werent asking where they were last week and the week before though — 🇺🇸 LAZARUS 🇺🇸 (@JMH_RULES) June 15, 2020

The task force is dead. Blue-state Dems and public health "experts" supporting the protests killed it. https://t.co/Tu8huzKbxP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 15, 2020

Trump is correct on his approach.

Task force is over. — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) June 15, 2020

I heard they’re out protesting. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) June 15, 2020

Maybe they're out with the thousands of protesters. — China is Asshoe 🇺🇸 (@toxicmale13) June 15, 2020

Covid is *so* last month. Now we're on to burning and looting stories. — Dozervirus (@DozTk421) June 15, 2020

Protests & riots prove task force is not needed. — 🇺🇸 Angie (@AngieNC3) June 15, 2020

The good news is that thousands of people packing into the streets aren't spreading it at all! — Jay (@JaySilVousPlait) June 15, 2020

All the peaceful protests that CNN hyped put COVID out to pasture — joe_eagle75 (@joez11315628) June 15, 2020

Hopefully it’s disbanded and they can go back to whatever they were doing. BLM cured the virus so, carry on. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) June 15, 2020

Probably because the entire media focus has been on people pulling statues down, forming little play cities in Washington state, and burning down fast food joints. COVID is dead from a public menace standpoint. It was replaced by stupid people in groups. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 15, 2020

Nobody gives two shits about anything they have to say because politician and health professionals demonstrated they don't believe any of their own bullshit. Sorry- lockdown is over. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) June 15, 2020

Task force is dead; science born anew. Circle of dysfunctional life. — F Miles North (@FMilesNorth1) June 15, 2020

It must suck knowing that nobody rational is taking CNN's fear-mongering seriously anymore. — AOC's Crazy Eyes (@AocEyes) June 15, 2020

The jig is up; the media induced panic was a hoax. You have been exposed. — Robin (@Robinbarrettgc1) June 15, 2020

Task force out of view while CNN pivots to their communism economic message of fear mongering and disinformation. — nacky (@CryptoNacky) June 15, 2020

don't pull that bullshit. You folks touted the public health experts who said the virus didn't matter in a protest period, and NYC tells contact tracers to not ask about being in such crowds. Covid's done. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) June 15, 2020

Amid sinking viewership and dark financial times, CNN pivots on protestors, lockdown and other stories. Can CNN last another week. The poor choice in anchors only serves to raise more questions. Whitehouse enjoys another great day. pic.twitter.com/rqXOuT4pwl — PrepareForVictory (@Back2Work2020) June 15, 2020

The riots and looting have effectively canceled Covid-19…liberal media doesn't get to pivot back to #CovidShaming — Jennifer ☆☆☆ (@Jenny_MommaBear) June 15, 2020

Back on the COVID band wagon after weeks of “protests” failed? @CNN is fake news. — Tommo 💁🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@NT001) June 15, 2020

The only good thing to come from the BLM/Antifa riots has been the relegation of Dr. Fauci to the dustbin of history. — Dave’s Twitty Life (@davestwittylife) June 15, 2020

Trump isn't stupid. He saw what we all saw. So he's dropped them and their nonsense. — Chris Alexander (@cmalex79) June 15, 2020

They should be gone altogether. Useless at best, detrimental to both health & prosperity at worst. — Mary Tee (@MaryTee10) June 15, 2020

Weren't you guys bitching about when they were having the task force briefings? Now you're bitching that there aren't, despite you being all giddy with large protests and rioting? It's almost like you have an agenda. — J Bizzle (@Spugs78) June 15, 2020

It does almost seem that CNN does have an agenda. They certainly don’t want the White House to pivot to its economic message.

Related: