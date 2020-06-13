The black, female principal of Chicago’s Whitney Young school is being called on to resign for enabling “systematic oppression” after she told students at the school not to participate in violence or looting, but rather get a degree and get a “seat at the table.”
The principal of a well-known Chicago high school is under pressure to resign because, among other ‘problematic’ acts, she’s urged students to “not participate in violence or looting.” She, a black woman, is thus far refusing: https://t.co/Si2SPzJggS
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 13, 2020