We’re learning all sorts of things today. We just recently learned that the Berklee College of Music issued an apology for letting police officers use the restrooms there during the George Floyd protests. The Dallas Police Department has released a video montage of officers taking a knee with protesters and ends with the police chief taking a knee on camera. And now we’re learning that a general who became part of President Trump’s photo-op at St. John’s Church has issued a video apology, saying it was a mistake to have been there and mixed the military with the political.

Tell us this doesn’t look like a hostage video:

Trending

Well said.

So, he’s saying it shouldn’t have looked like the military had taken sides with the president against arsonists who tried to burn down a church on Lafayette Square during a riot?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: apologyLafayette SquareMark MilleymilitarypoliticalSt. John's Church