If you’ve seen any news reports in the last week, you already know that New York City is open for business, as long as that business is protesting. But officially, New York City is moving into Phase 1 of reopening as laid out by the Coronavirus Task Force, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state’s coronavirus curve helped keep the rest of the country locked down, is saying that New York “crushed it.”

We did the impossible. On Monday NYC will open phase one. We didn’t just flatten the curve — we crushed it. #NYTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 6, 2020

You crushed nursing homes. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 6, 2020

Seriously. This moron "flattened the curve" so hard that it ranks second only to San Marino in deaths per capita. Cuomo made Italy and Spain look like success stories. — Ackchyually Joe Ryan (@jmotivator) June 6, 2020

You didn't flatten the curve you nitwit. New York State was one of the worst hit regions IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. — Ackchyually Joe Ryan (@jmotivator) June 6, 2020

Seriously, you moron, if New York state were its own country it would rank FIRST IN THE WORLD is deaths per 1 million population among countries with populations greater than 40,000. you didn't flatten the curve, you spiked it. You are the worst governor in the country, by a lot — Ackchyually Joe Ryan (@jmotivator) June 6, 2020

Moreover you utter disaster of a GOvernor, it is YOUR STATE that is responsible for seeding COVID-19 through the rest of the country and hot boxed COVID-19 in nursing homes. You literally killed Grandmas. — Ackchyually Joe Ryan (@jmotivator) June 6, 2020

Read the room bro. — Yeaston Fekshun (fake drag artist) (@thejigisupguys) June 6, 2020

#KillerCuomo thinks he’s a hero. He’s a ZERO. — CALAMITY JULES 😷🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NPJules) June 6, 2020

Seemd pretty sure NYC had the spikiest virus curve in the world. https://t.co/E7t5hI02DO — grodaeu (@grodaeu) June 6, 2020

I think when you have tens of thousands of protesters in NYC's streets, you've already more or less reopened. Not that I'm against this, but you were and didn't do crap. So the severity of the lockdown was either uncalled for or that curve ain't gonna be flat much longer. https://t.co/S7y9Yw7dHl — C. Douglas Golden (@CillianZeal) June 6, 2020

Scientists have assured us you can’t contract COVID-19 at a Black Lives Matter protest.

By crushing it you must mean:

The destruction of New York City

The deaths of seniors from your mismanagement of the crisis.

The failure to get unemployment payments out promptly Well Done @NYGovCuomo we as Americans expected no less from Democratic leadership.👏👏🏾 https://t.co/2cbO7YSBc7 — Jessica N Ellis (@JessicaNEllis3) June 6, 2020

My guess is @JaniceDean would disagree https://t.co/ZRX1wpxKBU — Phase 2 George (@GeorgeHaldeman) June 6, 2020

Oh, you crushed something. It's called the economy. https://t.co/IQ6frc141h — JCCFP 🇺🇸 (@JCCFP) June 6, 2020

Siri remind me if this ages well https://t.co/rd3M5q2ls3 — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) June 6, 2020

me after i get a 66 on my math test https://t.co/pfmo2IEzr1 — Ed Cara (@EdCara4) June 6, 2020

You didn't do shit, except send thousands of nursing home residents to their death. You did do that. https://t.co/dK1GED7LEZ — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 6, 2020

The balls on this guy… https://t.co/kRbacAwQAB — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) June 6, 2020

The only thing you crushed were our senior citizens' lives, and our economy. You are literally the worst leader history has ever seen https://t.co/0mS6xMpK6k — Durinn McFurren (@DurinnM) June 6, 2020

Nah … Bill de Blasio’s way worse.

It's official. The "pandemic" conveniently ends as soon as the mass gatherings make it impossible to continue the hoax. What a joke. Phase 1 of the leftist revolution is over. Phase 2: wage war on police, incite race riots, burn the cities https://t.co/oRa0YhHit5 — Samuel – "The Hospitals Are Empty" (@missingiguana) June 6, 2020

What a weird victory lap for something that killed thousands, in large part because you didn't lock things down sooner. https://t.co/nneJXNxurb — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyUtah530) June 6, 2020

When will we see the piece in The Atlantic saying that Cuomo partially opening the state is New York’s experiment in human sacrifice?

