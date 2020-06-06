If you’ve seen any news reports in the last week, you already know that New York City is open for business, as long as that business is protesting. But officially, New York City is moving into Phase 1 of reopening as laid out by the Coronavirus Task Force, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state’s coronavirus curve helped keep the rest of the country locked down, is saying that New York “crushed it.”

Scientists have assured us you can’t contract COVID-19 at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Nah … Bill de Blasio’s way worse.

When will we see the piece in The Atlantic saying that Cuomo partially opening the state is New York’s experiment in human sacrifice?

