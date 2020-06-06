As we’ve said earlier, the coronavirus seems to have been cured by the George Floyd protests; look at this social distancing going on in Philadelphia Saturday:

You’d think health care professionals would be horrified, but this week we’ve had health and disease experts share with NPR their letter explaining that they support the protests despite the COVID-19 lockdown because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” also. Hospital workers in New York wearing full PPE stood outside to applaud a parade of protesters marching down the sidewalk. Epidemiologists are explaining that protesters are balancing competing risks, and they do have the advantage of protesting outside, even though two weeks ago beachgoers were hounded by a lawyer dressed as the Grim Reaper and collecting money to hand out bodybags to anyone who hit the sand.

But as one expert explained, it would be good if all of the protesters around the world would self-isolate for the next two weeks. Right.

Here are doctors and nurses in California taking a knee.

Nurse & Doctors kneel in silence out front of the #California state capitol in protest of police brutality. @CBSSacramento All while the #California national guard looks on. pic.twitter.com/UYb2Gr5OHX — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 3, 2020

Yes, it's a real quote. pic.twitter.com/dSiFfJqWfR — Austin Open The Economy Petersen (@AP4Liberty) June 6, 2020

We thought academia put pressure on peers to join the latest and greatest protest, but it looks like the medical field isn’t far behind. This pediatrician said this week he’s been hounded by requests to protest — to kneel, at least.

In the last four hours, I’ve gotten four emails from various hospitals and health care systems asking (insisting?) I join them in kneeling in group protest. I don’t kneel for anything or anyone much less at the demand of the medical-industrial complex. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 4, 2020

My hospital sent the same request.

Relative works at a hospital in Naperville and they are asking all employees to meet in the cafeteria and kneel for 8 min to honor Floyd. — Cap’n Send (@ChiowaFin23) June 4, 2020

And here it comes from our hospital admin now. Just about covers it. pic.twitter.com/CDpBbaa4OZ — MadMD (@SeabassSaid) June 5, 2020

They did this at Miami's largest public hospital, Jackson Memorial, which has multiple locations in the region. They had the kneel-in on all the nightly local newscasts. I don't even know what kind of country I live in anymore. — kviami (@kviami1) June 5, 2020

In the last two or three days I have gotten at least 6-7 company emails from executives talking about systemic racism, inclusion and diversity, etc. with promises for more to come. They all sound the same with specific buzz words. I assume this is happening everywhere right now. — Midwest Deplorable (@Mdwstdeplorable) June 5, 2020

Politicizing the medical field will not end well — dazed and confused (@HalDoherty) June 5, 2020

As if we needed another reason not to nationalize health care?

“We’re staying here for you, please stay home for us.”

