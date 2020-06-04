Whatever you think of President Trump clearing the streets outside Lafayette Park with tear gas and rubber bullets (which the U.S. Park Police deny) for a photo-op holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church, which was nearly destroyed by arsonists, it didn’t take a day for both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pull out Bibles on camera.

Pelosi asked about Trump’s Bible photo op last night. She goes and grabs her own bible and is now reading from it. pic.twitter.com/F64v4JFBH6 — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) June 2, 2020

Al Sharpton seems to have a problem with Trump (probably not so much Pelosi and Cuomo) for using the Bible as a prop — something we should never do.

"We cannot use Bibles as a prop," Sharpton said. "This family will not let you use George as a prop." — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) June 4, 2020

Al Sharpton said that. AL. SHARPTON. https://t.co/VwHkXYVJMx — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 4, 2020

Al Sharpton said that? pic.twitter.com/GrB4mcRyn2 — Howard Beal’s hate child (@BealHate) June 4, 2020

“Reverend” Sharpton, King of Prop Deployment — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) June 4, 2020

Says the guy hiding behind a fake Reverend title… — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) June 4, 2020

Says Rev. Al, as he uses George as a prop. The lack of self-awareness is stunning. — Don't Tread on Me (@southernharmony) June 4, 2020

Al Sharpton uses victims as props all the time. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) June 4, 2020

It's his brand! — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 4, 2020

Rich coming from the bobble head who uses every situation he’s ever been involved in as a prop — J. Wooty (@Jssa1125) June 4, 2020

LOL Sharpton has used religion to grift thousands of people. — LetsBeFriends (@idiotJournos) June 4, 2020

I’m sure we all Tawana know more about Al Sharpton’s thoughts on justice. pic.twitter.com/d3tHoc9DrL — Howard Beal’s hate child (@BealHate) June 4, 2020

Al Sharpton should never say anything. He’s used up his allotment of words and wasted them all.

