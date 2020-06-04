Whatever you think of President Trump clearing the streets outside Lafayette Park with tear gas and rubber bullets (which the U.S. Park Police deny) for a photo-op holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church, which was nearly destroyed by arsonists, it didn’t take a day for both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pull out Bibles on camera.

Al Sharpton seems to have a problem with Trump (probably not so much Pelosi and Cuomo) for using the Bible as a prop — something we should never do.

Al Sharpton should never say anything. He’s used up his allotment of words and wasted them all.

