Despite widespread news reports, including from CNN, that demonstrators outside the White House were tear-gassed and hit with rubber bullets to make way for President Trump’s photo-op in front of St. John’s Church, the U.S. Park Police deny tear gas was deployed. (PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor was there and tweeted that she was definitely tear-gassed.) The media doesn’t seem to mind lumping smoke canisters and pepper balls under “tear gas” — you know, “Facts First.”

And about those lockdowns? We’ve also been told by Mayor Bill de Blasio that protesting 400 years of racism in America isn’t comparable to going back to church services or reopening your small business. And as Twitchy reported, dozens signed a letter declaring white supremacy “a lethal public health issue” and therefore justifying the lack of social distancing at protests.

Put those two narratives together and you have this: A study shows that “widespread” use of tear gas could make the coronavirus pandemic worse.

NEW: The widespread use of tear gas could contribute to a coronavirus rebound. One study of Army recruits found evidence of significantly higher rates of respiratory illness after they were exposed to tear gas.https://t.co/7vS8aYtkQs — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 3, 2020

We might be wrong, but that doesn’t even look like tear gas in the photo the Times chose. Close enough we guess.

LOL! Pull the other leg. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) June 3, 2020

Seriously if this develops into a narrative that blames the cops for future protest-fueled COVID spikes I am going to go crazy. https://t.co/WQDKhe0cya — neontaster (@neontaster) June 3, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen: I give you the Party. Of. (politicized pseudo-) #Science! 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 BTW, you ass-clowns, the vast majority of the protests, both violent and non-violent, took place is the absence of tear gas. Sorry, your precious lockdown is OVER. — Marie Arf – China lies, don't trust their numbers (@schwingcat) June 3, 2020

So you’re saying the use of tear gas isn’t as “widespread” as reported?

Every time I think NYT cannot outclown itself it proves me wrong 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) June 3, 2020

The stupidest thing I've heard all day. — Pete Ross (@PetrusMax4) June 3, 2020

I’ve found it pretty easy to avoid tear gas myself. Ironically, using the same methods they recommended for Covid-19…social distancing and self-quarantine. — Jimoke (@SCJimoke) June 3, 2020

Laying the ground work to blame a potential spike on the cops (and even Trump) instead of the 1000s and 1000s of people out marching. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) June 3, 2020

If only there was a way to avoid being exposed to tear gas… — David Dougherty (@Nahanchi7068) June 3, 2020

Simple solution… stop rioting. — Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ (@J_Wade_Miller) June 3, 2020

What a clowntastic take. Maybe – just maybe – the hordes of maskless rioters and looters getting up close and personal with each other (and most of whom will not be in contact with tear gas at any point) will be the cause of a coronavirus rebound. Just a thought. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) June 3, 2020

We're at the "setting the groundwork for blaming anybody other than the rioters for the coming spike" part of the narrative. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) June 3, 2020

Didn't realize you guys were all set with an excuse about why it wouldn't be the protests spreading covid. Good planning. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) June 3, 2020

Get that narrative ready. — Gigi Kay (@GigiKay84) June 3, 2020

That's probably why The Secret Service only used smoke cans to disperse the crowd blocking St. John’s Church. Very considerate of them. Maybe the rioters should have social distanced or self quarantined all week. — scudzmissle (@scudzmissle) June 3, 2020

Anyone who claimed that going to the beach or park was going to be the cause of countless infections and deaths, but now claims that protesting by the tens of thousdands would have been fine if not for the tear gas should not be taken seriously ever again. — Libertarian Steve (@LibertarianStv) June 3, 2020

several hundred people exposed to gas/smoke is a drop in the ocean compared with hundreds of thousands packed together, chanting, nationwide. this is not a good faith analysis. better to just admit that, right or wrong, protesters deemed the cause more urgent than stopping covid — Nick Rock (@astoldbyNGR) June 3, 2020

NYT never admits anything. — Vicki Hill (@vlhill1) June 3, 2020

This is the most creative and deadly yet safe pandemic ever — That's Mr to you 🇬🇧🇹🇹 (@Altherstad) June 3, 2020

Sweet- so we can go back to work as long as we’re not gassed? — Question Everything (@txsalth2o) June 3, 2020

Nice that you put this out there with unrelated studies. — 100% Beef Meat (@SixGunSamurai) June 3, 2020

We're all dumber for having read this. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 3, 2020

What about the effects on the respiratory system of setting fire to an AutoZone full of tires and car batteries and watching it burn?

