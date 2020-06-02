Usually, we see Siraj Hashmi putting people on his list of those who need their iPhones taken away, but this caught his eye first. We’re not sure if the young woman was going for the Justin Trudeau look or the Ralph Northam, but we’re sure there’s a deep message in all this, and that message is: blackface is always cringeworthy.

This TikTok just ended racism pic.twitter.com/eZyEoNvZes — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 2, 2020

I’ve seen a lot of performative virtue signaling done on social media in the last few days. This has to be, by far, one of the worst things I’ve seen. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 2, 2020

This can't be real. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 2, 2020

I’m in awe. Trudeau would be proud. — Claude Edwards-Helaire (@Th3Claude) June 2, 2020

This is truly the saddest thing I've ever seen. I couldn't stop cringing. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) June 2, 2020

Oh no…… — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) June 2, 2020

I hope people realize she's still a child and give some grace. I can only imagine the comments. — Bent Wookie (@therallyking) June 2, 2020

She stole the idea from Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/S5zLrRxEHJ — Alfred (@Alfred_2009) June 2, 2020

That super-subtle nod to racism they did on “Star Trek”?

I demand Jimmy Fallon make half an apology — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 2, 2020

So is blackface back in? — Charles Quilter (@NoleafcloverWoW) June 2, 2020

I think this is more of a half-face. — Selgaynor (@Selganor1) June 2, 2020

I thought blackface was bad? Is this OK because it's only half the face? — #NeverTrump Meredith (@Mermaz) June 2, 2020

All I see is a white girl in blackface — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) June 2, 2020

Half blackface.

Never go full blackface. — Ted E. Bear (@BewareoftheBear) June 2, 2020

Wow. So we’re doing blackface now? Not me. — D-Rez (@RealDeRez) June 2, 2020

What you don't realize is that the real make-up is on the left side of her face and she's simply removing it with cold cream on the right side. Mind blown! — Liekitis (@liekitis) June 2, 2020

That maybe the greatest "look at me" social media post I've ever seen. Top 5 for sure. — Matthew Hansen (@Matty_Swanson) June 2, 2020

She probably spent a lot of time planning this content, picking out the makeup and hairstyle, doing the video, editing the video and never stopped for a second to think “hey, maybe this isn’t the best idea.” — Lord Ham Mercury (@LordHamMercury) June 2, 2020

✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍✍ — Money Printer (@sleeepyjoseph) June 2, 2020

I saw this yesterday and was floored. Blackface for equality. — Bravo_delta (@Notbravo_delta) June 2, 2020

This was so bad pic.twitter.com/YhBHG0zP1R — 🦠💊AnnaMarie Richard #covid19 is not the flu💊🦠 (@MsLegalSass) June 2, 2020

She thought that was gonna slap too 🤢 — Soreyew says BLM (@SoreYewTree) June 2, 2020

She did only half the job. @GovernorVA would have finished! — E Pluribus Corgum (@TommyinNoVA1) June 2, 2020

She's half-canceled. — Greg 'Zink' Czinke (@gregzink) June 2, 2020

I hate myself for having watched this. — Anti-Fascist Stan Account (@Hamlet) June 2, 2020

It's only half blackface, so it's okay, amirite? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 2, 2020

pic.twitter.com/rSOGjwpm8D — Sonic the Quarantine Haired from Cali (@baseball_cali) June 2, 2020

Still blacker than Rachel Dolezal — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) June 2, 2020

According to her response, the teen girl is European and says she’s sorry and she’s never heard of blackface. So what are Trudeau’s and Northam’s excuses?

