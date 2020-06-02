We hope this makes Brian Stelter’s media newsletter or something. While the evening pundits on CNN have completely forgotten about the coronavirus pandemic and have turned their attention to the George Floyd protests/riots, S.E. Cupp has declared in the New York Daily News that as a white, privileged woman, she’s going to take this opportunity to listen, not to speak.

I want to be a true ally. So for now I’m just going to listen instead of speak. https://t.co/7pVJsC9pO5 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 2, 2020

Cupp writes:

To say this is a dark time for America feels like an understatement. Processing it all has been impossible. I readily use my voice to speak out, my pen to call out, but I’m not too proud to admit that I’m struggling with what to say. I’m gutted. Flattened. Heartbroken. But what could someone like me — white, privileged, employed, safe — say that will mean anything? Change something? Help anything? If I’m truly the ally I say I am to my friends who are hurting, grieving, crying out for help, then my voice isn’t the one that matters at all right now. Theirs is. So instead of speaking here, I will listen. I’ll listen harder than I ever have before.

If she were serious about this whole idea, she’d step down from her program and give the show to a black woman.

That would be a refreshing change. — Stevo Knows (@WhenMenWereFree) June 2, 2020

You should do that more often. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) June 2, 2020

That would be a welcome change and thanks. — SLK (@welshsylvia) June 2, 2020

Well at least something good has come from this. — Matt from Queensbury (@MattTheKing) June 2, 2020

Thank god! Please never tweet again. — Butterfly_Etude (@Butterfly_Etude) June 2, 2020

No speaking? Is that a promise? — Sorry Con Excuse Me (@sorryconexcuse) June 2, 2020

Virtue signaling alert — Lowbush Lightning (@docand2611) June 2, 2020

Descending into farce. — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 2, 2020

While you are listening, can help put some fires out here in NYC. Bring a fire extinguisher. — Joseph Bruno (@jbru6no) June 2, 2020

Ally of what? You mean working at CNN wasn't enough? — #REOPENAMERICA #SaveTheFire #SaveTheBadge ⚽️ (@DANNYCARLINO) June 2, 2020

Screw that. You have a duty to call out violent behavior that's literally ripping the country apart. — Doc Bailey (@WarMed_117) June 2, 2020

You are so cringe — ownlibs (@Ownlibs1) June 2, 2020

These Trump years have not been good to you. Self loathing will not gain you any cool points. — Marsheen Truesdale (@bigsheen79) June 2, 2020

You should have stopped speaking about 2 years ago. — Jackie Treehorn (@JackieT10580451) June 2, 2020

How about this, S.E Cupp, you resign from your job and let a black woman take your job? That would be very uplifting for a black under privileged person and a good gesture to show -you dare to put your money where your mouth is. Ultimate in Social Justice! — Babs (@FriendofAm) June 2, 2020

JFC, with a link to your article, huh? Talk about tone deaf. — Moonspiracy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Moonspiracy2) June 2, 2020

I'll listen—by writing an entire article about how much I'm listening. It is truly amazing how much I'm listening. Listening to so many people. You, like, wouldn't believe the listening going on. Listening. — Con Agent (@con_agent) June 2, 2020

Those were valuable pages that could have been dedicated to a piece by a black writer, but no.

