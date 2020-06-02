Never Trumpers never get the attention they deserve; there are so, so, so very many of them, and yet they’re relegated to doing hits on cable television news panels every night to represent the conservative half of America. So imagine our shock to learn that George Will — just like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot and Tom Nichols and Bill Kristol and Rick Wilson — want Democrats to sweep the 2020 election.

One of America's most prominent conservative columnists wants Republicans to lose everything in 2020https://t.co/RcYB7fZx6E pic.twitter.com/Ml88EHGePA — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 2, 2020

And?

Umm no one listens to him like … ever. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 2, 2020

Who is that guy? — Ann Boger (@ann_boger) June 2, 2020

I thought he was dead. — Random Person (@piesampler) June 2, 2020

You mean Thurston Bowtie Snobberson IV? That doofus is still around? If he is, no one’s reading. — Person Who Says Things (@RobertWargas) June 2, 2020

That's not a conservative columnist, that's George Will!😠 — Alfred (@Alfred_2009) June 2, 2020

Didn’t know he was still alive. — Denise  (@neeceetx) June 2, 2020

The reactions have ranged from "George Will is still alive?" to a snarky remark or two. A meteor would have been a more humane way to finish those dinosaurs off. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 2, 2020

Sadly, George Will has been this way for years and people other than you and your media bubble have stopped listening. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2020

He's not a conservative. He's a neo-con. Big difference. — Matt Johnson (@mdjohnson9) June 2, 2020

He's been writing this article since 2016. If you read it the first time, you've read it this time. — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) June 2, 2020

Chris, he’s no longer a prominent Republican. If he were, people would have cared what he had to say about trump in ‘16 — HNS (@ShannonHeid) June 2, 2020

LOL "prominent conservative columnist" — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) June 2, 2020

The only thing older than this story is the headshot chosen. — Lippage (@Lippage) June 2, 2020

George Will stopped speaking for the Republican Party decades ago. — TOS (@Original_Shroom) June 2, 2020

@GeorgeWill is not a conservative. Hasn't been one in a long time. — Colin Lundstrom (@ColinLundstrom) June 2, 2020

Same positions since 2014 but he really MEANS it this time — The Leopard 🐆 (@TheLeopard11) June 2, 2020

"Most Prominent" … never heard of him. — Username0991 (@Username0991) June 2, 2020

Is this the crossword puzzle guy — 🇺🇸 (@genraybarland) June 2, 2020

Ya, no. He’s the dope with the bow tie — Cory C ن (@Cory_Chiarelli) June 2, 2020

An empty cab pulled up outside and George Will got out — BobDiethrich (@DiethrichBob) June 2, 2020

Hello? No one listens to him bro — BigfootDoc (@bigfoot_doc) June 2, 2020

He is neither prominent nor conservative. — The Catronaut (@JuliaGATX) June 2, 2020

He's just mad that no one in power listens to him anymore. He thinks that by joining his enemies they will give him a seat at the table again. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) June 2, 2020

I read him religiously in the eighties and nineties, but he represents an ineffectual group of thinkers. — Steve Odom (@SteveOdom62) June 2, 2020

I thought he was dead, too. But then I realized I confused that with my interest in anything he has to say. — Stupid McStupidson (@StpdMcStupidson) June 2, 2020

Condescending nabob. — Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) June 2, 2020

Pride is a destructive force. He lost his influence and is trying to find a path back to the position he once held. Instead of watching and learning he wants to lead and have people follow. I was one of them, but the people spoke. He's mad. — AD #FlynnExonerated (@adawnsevolution) June 2, 2020

Prominent? Not even a conservative, anymore. That's just like the media, thinking that actual conservatives care at all what elitists like Will blabbers. — Allen Richards (@Proud2bnAmericn) June 2, 2020

A “conservative” wants liberal judges appointed for 4-8 years. Probably true, I mean Will and others have been total frauds on abortion and open borders. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) June 2, 2020

The only thing this guy knows is baseball.

His conservative views were those of the elites he hangs out at dinner parties with.

Don’t belittle conservatives with his name. — James Wargas (@JamesWargas) June 2, 2020

That's why conservatives threw him overboard in 2016. They’ve had it with vanilla men who play nice and quietly lose elections, which was George Will's preferred method. — Tom McBowski , the Sultan of Momentum Disruption (@TMcbowski) June 2, 2020

Who the f*ck is that? pic.twitter.com/JlIDr7pWW1 — Sam Spade Jr. (@MattLawmlb) June 2, 2020

I have been sadly obsessive with ingesting political info for the last 4 years and I have never heard his name — cpvegs (@adoptdontshop24) June 2, 2020

Jesus, how old is that picture of George Will? Was Reagan still president? — M Twist (@mmtwist) June 2, 2020

Is that Bill Kristol? — Obamagator (@HStowit) June 2, 2020

lol I have no idea who that is — 🇺🇸J͙A͙S͙O͙N͙🇺🇸 (@JasonCampbeII) June 2, 2020

Literally nobody on the planet cares what George Will thinks. I dare you to go out and ask people on the street. — Sean Harshey 🇺🇸 (@seanharsheyoff1) June 2, 2020

CNN doesn’t talk to people outside the building.

