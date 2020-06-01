It’s June 1, which means it’s deadline day for Judge Emmet Sullivan to explain in his own words to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals exactly what he’s doing by deciding not to drop the Michael Flynn case and instead appointing a retired judge to look into charging Flynn with contempt of court for perjury. Sullivan also opened up the case to amicus briefs to get some backup for his foot-dragging.

Sen. Tom Cotton is marking the day by filing his own amicus brief with the court of appeals:

.@SenTomCotton will file an Amicus Brief with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals: “Judge Sullivan is abusing his judicial power for political purposes. It’s time for General Flynn’s nightmare to end. I’m confident our court system will address this injustice swiftly.” — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) June 1, 2020

Judge Sullivan is abusing his judicial power for political purposes. It’s time for General Flynn’s nightmare to end. I’m confident our court system will address this injustice swiftly. https://t.co/zg8eilxjSE — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 1, 2020

A press release on Cotton’s site reads:

Today Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) will file an Amicus Brief with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals supporting General Michael Flynn’s Petition for a Writ of Mandamus. Senators Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Florida), and Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) joined Senator Cotton’s brief. Senator Cotton released the following statement on the brief: “Judge Sullivan is abusing his judicial power for political purposes. It’s time for General Flynn’s nightmare to end. I’m confident our court system will address this injustice swiftly.”

We’re no lawyers, but it seems suspicious to us that Sullivan hired his own high-profile attorney to argue his case for him. The three-judge appeals panel wanted to hear from Sullivan himself, however. It would seem Sullivan would be able to provide his own explanation for opposing the Justice Department’s request to drop the case.

Has Judge Sullivan complied with the DC Court order yet and responded to them? — marccarpenter (@marccarpenter3) June 1, 2020

Apparently he has, but he gets an “incomplete.”

Flynn update – Judge Sullivan's lawyers have filed their brief. He needs time/assistance to consider "unique" questions relating to the Flynn case. Sullivan doesn't think he is required to dismiss the case at this time. Full brief here:https://t.co/ToSV2zy4ix pic.twitter.com/KLDr8IKeGL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 1, 2020

