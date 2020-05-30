Seeing Alyssa Milano declare President Trump unfit for office sort of makes us feel all nostalgic; we mean, how many times have celebrities like Milano and Rob Reiner and Tom Arnold declared that Trump needs to be removed from office, either because he’s mentally unfit or illegitimate because he obviously colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton? How many times have we heard the 25th Amendment cited by these clowns?

So we’re not sure why Milano is making a big deal of saying it Saturday, but she’s saying it.

Seriously, what’s with the, “There. I said it.”

