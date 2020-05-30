Seeing Alyssa Milano declare President Trump unfit for office sort of makes us feel all nostalgic; we mean, how many times have celebrities like Milano and Rob Reiner and Tom Arnold declared that Trump needs to be removed from office, either because he’s mentally unfit or illegitimate because he obviously colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton? How many times have we heard the 25th Amendment cited by these clowns?

So we’re not sure why Milano is making a big deal of saying it Saturday, but she’s saying it.

Trump needs to be removed from office. He is unfit to be President. There. I said it. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 30, 2020

Wow, very bold and powerful of you to say this Alyssa! — Dave (@oooooooooooiuu) May 30, 2020

A profile in courage. LOL! — Karl Hungus (@bstumac) May 30, 2020

You did. So why is he still there? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 30, 2020

Wow, so brave. — Maddy, Sisyphus of Dishes (@maddsurgeon) May 30, 2020

revolutionary stuff right here — Rico 🇻🇳🐉⛰🌊 (@displacedviet) May 30, 2020

now things can change — TrickyC (@trickyc66) May 30, 2020

Lol. So brave. — Alexander 🌹 (@ExpectVacancies) May 30, 2020

She really thought she did something — Priscilla (@priscillalauren) May 30, 2020

“There. I said it.” 💀 — 🏹 ♡ (@ojosdecorazones) May 30, 2020

Wow revolutionary u really ended the debate for Good. Thanks girl. Way to give us nothing. — another mediocre white gay (@gayestotterboi) May 30, 2020

“There I said it” like okay💀 — CHROMATICA IS OUT NOW! (@acieee__) May 30, 2020

Wow. Thank you for your bravery. — Vas Drimalitis (Missing Baseball) (@vasdrimalitis) May 30, 2020

Almost as brave as CNN reporters. Just as stunning though. — The Failing New York Times (@FormerNewspaper) May 30, 2020

Stunning and brave — Karen Krugman (@chillywillers) May 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Tyw1eeDmjO — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness *check* (@dying_democracy) May 30, 2020

You’ve been saying this for years — rome shadanloo (@romeapple) May 30, 2020

There you said it? You’ve been saying it for 3 years whether he does something good or bad. — Hornet (@cochise269) May 30, 2020

Darling, you’ve been saying this for the past three years and seven months. — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) May 30, 2020

You have already said this a million times. It is the least edgy opinion to have. — 🌷🌹☩ Violet Irwin ☩🌹🌷 (@VioletIrwin76) May 30, 2020

You said it before he became POTUS. You said it after he became POTUS. You said it a couple months ago at the impeachment trials. And you’re saying it again after his full acquittal. It’s safe to say you aren’t exactly a wise prophet or whatever you think you are. — StoneColdJaneAustin (@KINGDOMKID16) May 30, 2020

the way she said "there. i said it." as if it was radical 😭😭😭😭 — duckie 🦠 (@lehrstueck) May 30, 2020

Brave AND original — fred 😷 (@HeyneFred) May 30, 2020

This is not an interesting or brave opinion — Curt (STILL Libertarian) 🤯 (@checkmatestate) May 30, 2020

This tweet will finally make him resign — Priscilla (@priscillalauren) May 30, 2020

So a coup? Way to encourage even more violent behavior. — JamesWoodsStanAccount (@woods_account) May 30, 2020

Too bad you helped hamstring the only candidate capable of beating him in an election. — Treverending Story ✊ (@OriginalTrevbot) May 30, 2020

And clearly… your choices have worked out FAR BETTER…. pic.twitter.com/J86rQQiTqG — 🇺🇸Ryan Moore 🇺🇸 (@ryanmoore001) May 30, 2020

What a Karen — getoutoftheno (@RightlySpelled) May 30, 2020

He will leave in 2025 — Michael Irwin (@michaelirwin57) May 30, 2020

I cannot hear you through your crocheted mask. — BuffaloBills4Ever (@EverBills4) May 30, 2020

Shut. Up. Alyssa. There. I said it. — Deb– I'm Shadow What?? (@debster7301) May 30, 2020

Seriously, what’s with the, “There. I said it.”

Related: