We’ve seen the narrative about the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis and other cities around the country form quickly Saturday: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz couldn’t confirm, but suspected it was white supremacists causing destruction in the city, and possibly drug cartels trying to take advantage of the chaos. MSNBC’s Joy Reid reported the violence is “already confirmed as coming from white nationalist groups,” and Reza Aslan claimed it was Trump supporters doing the burning and looting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey listed a whole rogues gallery of rioters, including out-of-state instigators and possibly even foreign actors.

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

Fox 9 in Minneapolis took a look at arrest records and found that the overwhelming majority of those jailed in connection with looting and rioting were from Minnesota, though.

Jail records show most arrested in Minneapolis riots are Minnesotans https://t.co/P75dypbRCS — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 30, 2020

Why were we told otherwise this morning? — WHENESOTA (@WHENESOTA) May 30, 2020

Wow no way! — plutocrat eater (@MyWifiIsDead) May 30, 2020

I'm shocked 😲 — Jaylen Brown's Socialist Stepdad (@nuevosean) May 30, 2020

Almost as if narratives that pop up overnight shouldn't be trusted without verification and doing so is incredibly irresponsible/dishonest. — Devan 🌹 (@azleninade) May 30, 2020

Eventually screaming Russia stops working — Bobby Mack (@BobbayMack) May 30, 2020

I thought it was foreign Nazi organized crime members who are in no way affiliated with Antifa. It's like we're being fed disinformation during a time of crisis — nasbenu (@nasbenu) May 30, 2020

You mean they lied? — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) May 30, 2020

Almost like that narrative that suddenly appeared this morning was planted huh — Minneapolis Commune 🦺 (@Insert_name27) May 30, 2020

We’d heard it had been confirmed that it was out-of-state white supremacists flooding into the city to burn it down.

