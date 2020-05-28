Guess who’s back? Richard Grenell, after working over Rep. Eric “Nuke ‘Em” Swalwell in the morning, is once again calling fake news, this time on an NBC News report that the declassified phone calls between Michael Flynn and Sergey Kislyak aren’t audio recordings, and not even full transcripts, but just written summaries that could very well have left things out.

Can we get Twitter to add a link to Geoff Bennett’s tweet? “Click here for facts about the Flynn-Kislyak phone calls.”

That is not fake news.

Love that GIF.

Can NBC News or any of the other news networks ever get anyone on record? Ever?

