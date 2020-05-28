As Twitchy reported earlier, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg talked to Fox News’ Dana Perino about Twitter adding a fact-check link to President Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots and about Facebook’s own policy, in that it “shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.” That frosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who argued that Zuckerberg is only protecting Facebook’s user base of white supremacists.

Now we have Elizabeth Warren, the Native American woman whose father was a janitor and who was fired from her teaching gig for being visibly pregnant, not only accusing Zuckerberg of allowing politicians to lie without consequences but also slamming him for announcing it on the hateful Fox News.

Zuckerberg went on Fox News—a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracy theorists—to talk about how social media platforms should essentially allow politicians to lie without consequences. This is eroding our democracy.https://t.co/0RXLEAw9xz — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 28, 2020

Johnny Dollar notes that Warren is still reading from her campaign script, word-for-word while also proving herself a hypocrite.

And you know who else went on Fox News? pic.twitter.com/BWKx6qhXg4 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) May 28, 2020

Deja Vu all over again: .@ewarren today:

"Zuckerberg went on Fox News—a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracy theorists…” .@ewarren August 4, 2019:

"Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists.” pic.twitter.com/SSpv89qjwt — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) May 28, 2020

You know who else went on Fox News? pic.twitter.com/MvGsJOPiSv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 28, 2020

Hey, isn’t that Bernie Sanders? The socialist whose supporters Joe Biden is considering luring to his campaign by naming Warren his vice president?

You know who didn’t go on Fox News? pic.twitter.com/LfiMmsZ0rZ — Jason (@jasonhsv) May 28, 2020

Which cable news channel is giving a megaphone to racists again?

@Twitter can you fact check this ridiculous statement??? — Rob G (@NYYFan63) May 28, 2020

You're off the deep end, Liz. WAY OFF. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 28, 2020

You trying to silence the largest cable channel (which I don’t even watch) is “eroding democracy.” Clown. — Ali (BLM ain't Mexican) † (@ali) May 28, 2020

Look at you taking a stand against freedom of speech. This is why you should never and will never be president. — 𝕽𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖊 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖗 – 🇺🇸 (@Renegade_Sailor) May 28, 2020

We should just censor and ban anyone who we don't agree with. That seems like a better idea. — Nolan 🇺🇲 (@NolanGDavis) May 28, 2020

So now Dems are against free speech? Still waiting for Warren to take a principled stance with actions, rather than VP posturing. — IR8_Unicorn (@BellingtonJoy) May 28, 2020

No, he’s telling people to think on their own. It’s a giant bulletin board, let people think on their own. — Billy Ray Valentine, Capricorn (@dansmomsson) May 28, 2020

You know exactly what you are doing now Warren? You are lying! I'm thinking of what the consequence of this lie should be 🤔 — 'Dipo (@Ayomitidipo) May 28, 2020

This sounds remarkably like an attack on the free press by a member of government. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 28, 2020

Warren is mad because Zuckerberg won’t bow to leftie pressure. She thinks the only truth is her truth. — mary maron (@marymaron4) May 28, 2020

You know first hand about politicans lying, don't you @ewarren — TIm Weeks (@teamrope) May 28, 2020

He’s absolutely right. That’s not the role of @Facebook or any other social network. It is our right to listen what politicians say, we can manage our own filters and make our choices freely! — JCAGONEWS (@jcagonews) May 28, 2020

No, these have become the primary tool for public discourse. Look at what's happening to print journalism. The framers could not have anticipated this in the First Amendment. No fan of Zuck, but he's right. They can't be the arbiters of who is allowed to say what. — Jevon (@JevonConroy) May 28, 2020

Your integrity is beyond reproach: pic.twitter.com/ad6N1kFlmh — John Cheever (@JWCheever) May 28, 2020

It’s a good thing Warren got most of the big lies out of her system before there was social media to scrub through.

