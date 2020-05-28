As Twitchy reported earlier, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg talked to Fox News’ Dana Perino about Twitter adding a fact-check link to President Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots and about Facebook’s own policy, in that it “shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.” That frosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who argued that Zuckerberg is only protecting Facebook’s user base of white supremacists.

Now we have Elizabeth Warren, the Native American woman whose father was a janitor and who was fired from her teaching gig for being visibly pregnant, not only accusing Zuckerberg of allowing politicians to lie without consequences but also slamming him for announcing it on the hateful Fox News.

Johnny Dollar notes that Warren is still reading from her campaign script, word-for-word while also proving herself a hypocrite.

Hey, isn’t that Bernie Sanders? The socialist whose supporters Joe Biden is considering luring to his campaign by naming Warren his vice president?

Which cable news channel is giving a megaphone to racists again?

It’s a good thing Warren got most of the big lies out of her system before there was social media to scrub through.

