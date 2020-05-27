Now that Twitter is offering to append fact-checks to tweets — to President Trump’s tweets at least — a lot of people are wondering when some other politicians are going to get their own “get the facts” link, like the tweet earlier where Gov. Andrew Cuomo passed the blame onto nursing homes for complying with his order that they accept COVID-19 patients: “Get the facts on Cuomo’s executive order that killed thousands.”

What we really want to see is the first fact-check on a Joe Biden tweet. Biden likes to lie — he’s claimed the NAACP has endorsed him every time he’s run (they don’t endorse candidates), and he’s still running with the Charlottesville hoax that Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people.”

This came from the Biden campaign Tuesday, and it really does deserve the fact-check treatment.

So much of this could have been prevented if we had a president who listened to someone other than himself. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 26, 2020

This tweet is a lie Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci have both said that Trump listened to and implemented all their advice Is @Twitter @Jack going to add "additional context" to this tweet? https://t.co/bFy391FJpL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 26, 2020

Who wrote this tweet for you, Joe? — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 26, 2020

It is a very good thing for the American people, @JoeBiden — that @realDonaldTrump did not listen to you and your fellow Democrats — and it’s even better that he’s not following your advice today or America might never roar back from this health and economic catastrophe. https://t.co/yZSrx8Mmzl — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) May 27, 2020

He listened to Fauci and Birx- who totally screwed the pooch. It’s nap time, Joe. Go lay down and we’ll give you a cookie. pic.twitter.com/H4KoVClmbG — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) May 26, 2020

President Trump listened to the experts every step of the way. If you’re criticizing President Trump’s response you are also criticizing Dr. Fauci’s guidance. Is that what you’re doing, Joe (and by Joe I mean the staffer who writes his tweets)?pic.twitter.com/W845xWvSCe — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 26, 2020

He was all over it but, 1) Dems were solely focused on the feckless impeachment attempt, and, 2) when he acted and shut down flights from China in late January, you and fellow Dems called him racist and xenophobic. You don’t get to rewrite history. And “you ain’t black.” — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) May 27, 2020

Dr. Fauci: “The President has listened to what I have said & what other people on the task force have said… when I’ve made recommendations he’s taken them” — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 26, 2020

Note to Joe's caregiver: Please remind Joe the President listened to:

Dr. Fauci

Dr. Birx

Taskforce (experts) He didn't listen to Nancy Pelosi & other Dems who encouraged their constituents to gather en masse to celebrate CNY. He also made the decision to close the border🇨🇳 — Maple Sugar⭐⭐⭐ (@MapleSu83765869) May 26, 2020

So much of this could’ve been prevented if we didn’t have democrat governors deliberately infecting nursing homes with the virus. — S. Harp (@SHarp56_) May 26, 2020

Biden wanted to keep borders open. We would have been slaughtered. What a gross statement by someone who has lost their mind — b d (@iamheavyb) May 26, 2020

Why bother. Joe Biden already forgot his aides tweeted this. — BrianKaufman (@BrianKa17628269) May 27, 2020

We do anxiously await the first Twitter fact-check of a Biden campaign tweet.

Related: