You have to watch for about a minute and a half for White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to flame a reporter who asked how many dead Americans we could have and still proclaim success over the coronavirus. We’re not sure what to call it — COVID-porn? — but a lot of people seem really, really anxious for the U.S. death toll to reach 100,000, as the front page of the New York Times Sunday made clear by posting snippets of obituaries.

Watch as McEnany tells the masked reporter his question isn’t any better the second time he asks it, in which he questions what voters will think in November about the number of dead. How many deaths will they tolerate when they enter the voting booth?

A reporter just repeatedly asked how many "dead Americans" we should "tolerate"? @PressSec rightly points out how stupid of a question this is. pic.twitter.com/1pJltHUDO6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

For those wondering, the ridiculous question was asked by @RyanLizza of Politico. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

Before I know how I should react to this video, can the great and wise fake conservative @JonahDispatch share with us if he feels Kayleigh McEnany was “indefensible and grotesque” with her answer. — Wild Card (@wildcardbalto) May 26, 2020

Yeah, Jonah Goldberg’s not a fan, likening McEnany to a “Twitter troll” because she fires back at accusatory questions.

His follow up question revealed the real purpose of his thinking: getting people to vote against Trump. Progressives. politicize. everything. He is as callused as he suggests Trump is. — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) May 26, 2020

She is very good. It wasn't a rude smack down but a well articulated response that buried him. Very impressive. — Larry Birds Barber (@Wrongguy12) May 26, 2020

The best part is White House reporters being ABSOLUTELY convinced they're smarter than @PressSec and then getting absolutely torched.@RyanLizza was the latest to get schooled. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 26, 2020

Why do those nasty reporters act like they signed up for a debate club? — Misty Richards (@MistyRi48501170) May 26, 2020

These activists are ridiculous! — Joe Hiden (@WeKnowEDKH) May 26, 2020

It just never stops. The media wonders why every day Americans abhor them. Questions like this a reason number one the media has so little respect. What’s acceptable? Really!! — Robert Beare (@RoBeare69) May 26, 2020

What a hideous framing of a question. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) May 26, 2020

This was insane. Was he looking for a quantity? — Bev J (@ESprite2315) May 26, 2020

He did pretty much ask the same question twice in a row, and it was classless the first time. What kind of question is "What number of dead Americans would there be for him to be considered successful?" How does a normal human being, let alone a "journalist," ask that? — Biles Bilinski (@TheKhaldoon) May 26, 2020

It's the same stupid questions for last three months. She's tired of their game and calls it out like she should 😎 — Ashley Gregory (@AshleyGregory00) May 26, 2020

He was just reinforcing the media's rock-bottom reputation. In case anyone missed it. — Brian McKibben (@CommonGood2) May 26, 2020

I kind of wish she would have said, 'Because you ask it repeatedly doesn't make the question less ridiculous.' But I just said it for her so the reporter can't make some hit piece about how mean she is. — JimTomPul (@Atriotism) May 26, 2020

"If you ask a question twice, it doesn't make it any better"

She's a rock star!🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/JCZs8RWhdx — April Hjort (@april_hjort) May 26, 2020

Just think of a reporter asking FDR in 1942 or '43 how many "dead Americans" should we "tolerate?" — Matthew Diestel (@MatthewDiestel) May 26, 2020

Fabulous answer — John Schoenecker (@SchoenTax) May 26, 2020

Has anyone else noticed that the Chinese propaganda effort to remove themselves entirely from blame has worked perfectly? It’s all about Trump, even the nursing home deaths in New York.

