As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Area Expert™ Tom Nichols was promoting his new piece in The Atlantic entitled, “Donald Trump, the Most Unmanly President” — “a vain, cowardly, lying, vulgar, jabbering blowhard” and not a “real man” your father and grandfather would have respected. What’s all this “real man” talk about anyway; we’d been assured the future is female and we’re sure the fathers of the millennials who write for and read The Atlantic voted for Hillary Clinton because she wasn’t a man.

We suppose Joe Biden is a real man, seeing how’s he’s talking about beating up President Trump behind the gym to teach him — get this — to respect women and challenging elderly former Marines to push-up contests after calling them fat for hitting him with a challenging question.

The Blaze TV’s Lauren Chen noted that back in 2016, before the election, The Atlantic was calling Trump “a climax of American masculinity” and warned of the error of “equating aggression with competence.”

So in other words, if you believe masculinity is toxic, Trump is masculine; but if you believe masculinity is the hallmark of our fathers and grandfathers — i.e., the patriarchy — then Trump isn’t masculine.

Donald Trump is both too masculine and not masculine enough, depending on whether we're describing masculinity as a good or bad thing for the day. Whatever the case, Trump is the bad thing. Because Trump is bad. pic.twitter.com/03unCOvBVw — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 25, 2020

When hate is a driving factor, a consistent and coherent argument ceases to be a requirement. — Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) May 25, 2020

Everything just seems like parody at this point 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gina Florio (@FlorioGina) May 25, 2020

The sooner everyone at the Atlantic joins the unemployed the better, maybe then they'll have to find a job, work hard among normal people and be much less the pious pricks they act like on a daily basis. — Prin❌e (@TaskForceAEGIS) May 25, 2020

Schroedinger has been busy the past few years. — Not that frog (@ericTheFrog) May 25, 2020

Whatever fits the narrative of the day. — Dall L (@doll_634) May 25, 2020

Orange man bad. Orange man little hard to quantify, but orange man bad. — Aidan Hogan (@aidhogcomposer) May 25, 2020

"How Trump is not manly" -By a guy who is by all definitions unmanly, if you ask a young person — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 25, 2020

Opinion pieces amirite? — Wolf (@Lonewolf031) May 25, 2020

Left-wing arguments consist entirely of sliding goal-posts. — AccommodatingStuntMan (@StuntPatriarch) May 25, 2020

Maybe we can say that, like most men, he’s sometimes right and sometimes wrong. — Allen Young (@bespokewave) May 25, 2020

Fair enough.

It’s whatever they want it to be right now…. so both — Jarod Wilke (@jarodwilke) May 25, 2020

They cover their bases, or is it talk out of both sides of their mouth? — Chad Eh? (@ironarcher) May 25, 2020

What else do they really have besides a constant barrage of Orange Man Bad? They are pathetic losers, and thousands of new people are waking up to this fact every day. Never interfere with an enemy who is in the process of destroying themselves. — Mike Boll (@MikeBoll9) May 25, 2020

To be fair, with The Atlantic, masculinity is ALWAYS a bad thing… At least they're consistent…. — Trash Panda (@PebblesCousin) May 25, 2020

I wonder if these same Writers would support calling out Toxic Femininity and so on, or if it is only acceptable because it is sticking it to a man. — Terrorjester (@terrorjester) May 25, 2020

So let’s get this straight: We should support Biden because he’s the right kind of masculine in that he took on CornPop but also released a video about how he was going to stop invading women’s personal space and making them uncomfortable?

As long as we stick with “all masculinity is bad,” things are a lot easier. And yet Democrats whittled the most diverse field ever down to an elderly white man. Wonder if we’d be praising masculinity if he-man Pete Buttigieg had come through with the nomination.

