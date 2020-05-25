Yes, President Trump golfed this weekend … it was such big news that CNN sent a photographer with a really long lens to get some blurry shots of Trump golfing with three others while not wearing a mask. That was Saturday, though, although a lot of Resistance types sent around that photo of Trump golfing next to the photo of the New York Times front page listing victims of the COVID-19 pandemic (and murder, apparently).

Former OFA guy and Julian Castro’s communications director Sawyer Hackett did something similar for Memorial Day, tweeting out a photo of the Bidens leaving their home for the first time since mid-March visiting the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park next to a shot of Trump golfing.

Here’s how the two nominees spent their Memorial Day weekend pic.twitter.com/266V0wqhNb — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 25, 2020

To be fair, Hackett weaseled his way out of this trick by saying this is how they spent their “weekend.”

Actually President Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and Ft. McHenry today. Left Wing Hack. https://t.co/wsG2a0UKoj pic.twitter.com/rcTUidnFie — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2020

Disgusting that you're using Memorial Day, where we should be spending the day to honor our fallen heroes, to push a false narrative that Trump didn't honor our troops at all to score retweets, instead of acknowledging that he did spend time at Arlington National Cemetery today. https://t.co/NMr3yOO6Mo pic.twitter.com/WsrYx8thCf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2020

And notice how @SawyerHackett is trying to weasel his words by including "weekend." Yes, Trump golfed the other day, but it's deliberately misleading to compare what Biden did today vs what Trump did the other day, especially since Trump did events focusing on Memorial Day today. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2020

It pisses me off people can't put aside their petty political bullshit for ONE day on a day like today. Even worse when they're using days like Memorial Day to score cheap political points by spreading false narratives. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2020

There’s a lot of sick sick Americans that want this country to burn if it means they gain more political power. Truly terrible — DylanCA (@CRobska) May 25, 2020

@JoeBiden after two months in the basement comes out for a photo op wearing black masks which actually stand out to make his point then he heads back to his basement to stay there till November .

They will use the virus as an excuse not to debate @realDonaldTrump — John DJ (@Bigjong) May 25, 2020

Phony BS from Julian's lackey — M.FrankMcGuigan (@markfmcg) May 25, 2020

…with Biden saluting the memorial as though he is commander in chief – delusional. — Dennis M. Gordon 🇺🇸 (@DennGordon) May 25, 2020

You watch, this hack will get a bunch of RT like it really happened. — The Right Pundit (@therightnewz) May 25, 2020

I thought Twitter was going to tag tweets from political people as lies if they contained lies. https://t.co/0R4WNlf0zu — RBe (@RBPundit) May 25, 2020

Biden was masked so he didn’t speak or say anything inappropriate today #gaffe #BidenIsRacist — Just Jenna 😎⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JennaNeen) May 25, 2020

At least they let him out of the basement to show he can still walk.

BREAKING: On Memorial Day, Joe Biden makes his first public appearance since March 15 pic.twitter.com/YA4uGTJy3i — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2020

So, another 6 weeks of winter? https://t.co/5d5ZSt2Ayc — “Virtue aims to hit the meme” (@hbcampbell) May 25, 2020

The DNC muzzled him. — ᴘʀɪᴄᴋ📌 (@Schlep4Chep) May 25, 2020

If they can do that through Novenber he will win. — It's Tim Love 🧢 (@itsTimLove) May 25, 2020

* * *

Update:

Come on, man!

Memorial Day offers array of contrasts as Biden and Trump salute war dead, with and without masks https://t.co/wA2QSZQ90L — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2020

