Sharyl Attkisson has an interview with President Trump coming up Sunday on Full Measure News (expect CNN’s Brian Stelter to cry about that in his newsletter), and from the pull quote, it sounds like it’s going to be good:

The deep state is “a vicious group of people,” Trump tells her.

Here’s a preview of the interview, with Attkisson rendering Trump speechless by asking him to name one good thing about Joe Biden:

Hopefully we’ll have some more clips after it airs in full.

