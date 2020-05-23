Sharyl Attkisson has an interview with President Trump coming up Sunday on Full Measure News (expect CNN’s Brian Stelter to cry about that in his newsletter), and from the pull quote, it sounds like it’s going to be good:

President Trump: "I have a chance to break the deep state."

An exclusive interview on "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson" Sunday.https://t.co/wDz125dDwg pic.twitter.com/EUb0qSXsxY — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 23, 2020

The deep state is “a vicious group of people,” Trump tells her.

Here’s a preview of the interview, with Attkisson rendering Trump speechless by asking him to name one good thing about Joe Biden:

Love it! President @realDonaldTrump is right! Joe Biden is completely confused, he doesn't even know where he is half the time! pic.twitter.com/8vjAfnfOHj — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 23, 2020

Hopefully we’ll have some more clips after it airs in full.

