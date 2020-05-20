We’re perfectly fine with wearing masks in public and maintaining social distance, but even watching only TV commercials you’d believe you were never supposed to leave your house, even to get groceries; just use some fast food joint’s new iPhone app and have meals delivered not quite to your door, but a few feet away on the sidewalk leading to your door. If you want to venture out just to venture out, you’re a Grandma killer.

Now that some states are easing up on lockdown restrictions, Yashar Ali wonders if “bad faith actors” have spread the lie that all experts wanted all along was robust testing, working from home, avoiding crowds, and aggressive contact tracing.

What if people could return to 85% of their normal lives with robust testing, aggressive contact tracing, people WFH who can, and avoiding indoor crowding What if that's what experts have wanted all along and bad faith actors have lied and said they want to lock people away — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 20, 2020

It went from ‘flatten the curve’ to ‘we need a vaccine’ — Mayer Rothschild (@xbtboston) May 20, 2020

It certainly did with a lot of people, who maintain we can never resume normal life until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19.

No it didn't…the vaccine was always front and center. Flatten the curve was to expand capacity and reduce transmissions as quickly as possible. https://t.co/6AL0kYN7l3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 20, 2020

Yes, it did.

Nope. They said to ‘lockdown’ for a few weeks or else hospitals would get overwhelmed. Nobody ever talked about locking down for 3 months. — Mayer Rothschild (@xbtboston) May 20, 2020

No it wasn't. Revisionist history. This was supposed to flatten the curve. Close shortly, flatten the curve, save hospitals. What's going on now is a movement of goalposts. — mikevolpe (@mikevolpe) May 20, 2020

I remember a looooot of people selling the shutdown with focus on flattening the curve in the short-term. — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 21, 2020

I only REMEMBER flatten the curve. Otherwise why the shutdown. Wait For the Cure wasn’t the reason. — Dr. Van Nostrand (@Juicebox911) May 21, 2020

It was always known that a vaccine was a long way off. The shutdown was not about a vaccine. — Howard Wall 🔨⏰ (@HJWallEcon) May 20, 2020

We were never told that we had to stay locked up until a vaccine came out. The deal was to flatten the curve. — Ramses Frangie 🇺🇸⚖️ (@RFrangieEsq) May 20, 2020

I'm noticing a lot of gaslighting currently happening by those who were screaming apocalypse just 2 months ago — Scout (@Scoutdomain) May 20, 2020

They think we’re brain dead morons that can’t remember 2 months ago. — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) May 20, 2020

Stop Gaslighting people. There is a science behind it. The number of people infected stays the same, it is just spread out over time to alleviate the strain on hospitals. It's a simple graph. Damn. When did Dems stop being the science party? pic.twitter.com/XGPXIUfYJf — Dan Donovan🌺 (@Dan_Donovan_17) May 20, 2020

Sorry, but no. The reason for the shutdown was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. It was only supposed to last 2-4 weeks. If they had said upfront we're shutting things down until we find a vaccine, ppl would have told them GTFO. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) May 20, 2020

It’s important to note, though, that *never* is a perfectly reasonable timeframe for a vaccine. — Justin Palumbo (@JPal319) May 20, 2020

JFC there is NEVER going to be a vaccine wtf are you talking about??? — Party Like it's 2688 (@BillnTedsReport) May 20, 2020

This is false, Ali. Virtually every political leader in America said “two weeks to flatten the curve,” not “unlimited mandatory lockdown until we find a cure.” — Ken Webster 🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) May 21, 2020

That's a blatant lie easily disproven so not sure why you are making it. We all remember it was so hospitals wouldn't be overrun. You guys put 40 million out of work — Scout (@Scoutdomain) May 20, 2020

This just isn't true. And you're not taking into consideration the harm being done to people by this dead economy. The change you collect for waiters might feel good for you, but most of us are in a desperate situation seeing utter disaster if this shut down doesn't end. — Omar (@Omars_Words) May 20, 2020

If it was to wait years to resume our lives, no one would have started a lockdown. Don't start trying to revise history. — Buttcheekstinkerball (@b58377637) May 20, 2020

This is an absolute lie. — Rusty (@trustyshaklefrd) May 21, 2020

15 days to flatten the curve. 30 days to flatten the curve. Nobody said Broadway would be shuttered for two years and NYC restaurants would be forced to close because they can't operate at 1/3 capacity. Nobody said 50 million jobs gone until a vaccine we may never get arrives. — Comfortably ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) May 21, 2020

Oof. This take deserves to be ratio-ed. Very clearly a lie. You can, and usually do, do better. — Tony Kovacevich Jr (@TonyKovacJr) May 21, 2020

I love you buddy but that's absolutely not the case. — Paul Bischoff (@GroverBuilder) May 21, 2020

And just like that it goes from, "15 days to slow the spread" To "Shut down everything and bankrupt the country for a unknown period of time until we get a vaccine that may not even be possible" The attempts to rewrite history is insane — Steve Powell (@Powow22) May 21, 2020

Just because you tossed it down the memory hole does not mean others have. — Mark the Magnificent (@MarkJDietl) May 21, 2020

No. It. Was. Not. It was 15 days to flatten the curve. We were lied to. — Robin Davis (@RobinDa20981949) May 21, 2020

Reinventing history on the fly, aren’t you? Except we all remember what was actually said. It’s only been 2 months. — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) May 20, 2020

And that was why we had this shut down. And it was flattened. Now end the shut down. We don't all live off of trust funds. This shit isn't funny. — Omar (@Omars_Words) May 20, 2020

No matter how cute all of those “Stay Home!” ads are drawn in sidewalk chalk, they don’t pay the rent or put food on the table. We flattened the curve, now let’s get back to normal.

