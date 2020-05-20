We’re perfectly fine with wearing masks in public and maintaining social distance, but even watching only TV commercials you’d believe you were never supposed to leave your house, even to get groceries; just use some fast food joint’s new iPhone app and have meals delivered not quite to your door, but a few feet away on the sidewalk leading to your door. If you want to venture out just to venture out, you’re a Grandma killer.

Now that some states are easing up on lockdown restrictions, Yashar Ali wonders if “bad faith actors” have spread the lie that all experts wanted all along was robust testing, working from home, avoiding crowds, and aggressive contact tracing.

It certainly did with a lot of people, who maintain we can never resume normal life until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19.

Yes, it did.

Trending

No matter how cute all of those “Stay Home!” ads are drawn in sidewalk chalk, they don’t pay the rent or put food on the table. We flattened the curve, now let’s get back to normal.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusflatten the curvelockdownreopenvaccineYashar Ali