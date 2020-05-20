As you likely know, after the Department of Justice moved to have the Michael Flynn case dropped in light of new evidence, Judge Emmet Sullivan instead appointed a retired judge named John Gleeson to build a case against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn and further argue if Flynn could be held in contempt of court for perjury.

That was May 13 … two days after an op-ed headlined, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over” and signed by none other than John Gleeson, had been published by the Washington Post.

Actually, there were three bylines on the piece, and tweeter Techno Fog has taken a closer look and found that another of its authors, David O’Neil, had served as Sally Yates’ lawyer.

The “private” phone call between Barack Obama and former administration officials, the audio of which just happened to be “obtained” by Yahoo News and accused Flynn of perjury? That leak?

It won’t, but it should. Gleeson has said he’ll file his amicus brief by June 10.

