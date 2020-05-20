Here’s some more owning of libs: The Supreme Court had denied the House Judiciary Committee Democrats’ request for Muller grand jury material.

Louis Casiano reports for Fox News:

The Supreme Court temporarily denied a motion Wednesday from House Democrats to obtain grand-jury testimony and other documents from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as they conduct what they’ve referred to as an “ongoing presidential impeachment investigation” into President Trump.

The court’s order kept undisclosed details from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election out of the Democrats’ hands until at least early summer. Democrats have until June 1 to brief the court about whether the full case should be heard.

The Democrats had told the court Monday they were in an “ongoing presidential impeachment investigation” while arguing that Mueller’s now-completed Russia probe needed to be turned over as a result.

The Democrats have been in an ongoing presidential impeachment investigation since before President Trump’s inauguration.

