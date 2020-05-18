As Twitchy reported on May 7, the Department of Justice said it was dropping its criminal case against Michael Flynn “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information,” such as those unsealed FBI notes arguing the purpose of interviewing Flynn.

Instead of just accepting the fact, Judge Emmet Sullivan decided to open up the case to comment by outside parties and appointed a retired judge to look into the possibility of charging Flynn with contempt of court for perjury.

Catherine Herridge on Monday is reporting that among those who have taken up Sullivan on his invitation to submit amicus briefs are more than a dozen state attorneys general who are arguing with the Justice Department that the case be dropped.

#FLYNN 12+ State Attorneys General led by Ohio AG Dave Yost file amicus brief in support DOJ’s motion to dismiss without commentary, “because such punditry disrobes the judiciary of its cloak of impartiality.” ⁦@CBSNews⁩ ⁦@ClareHymes22⁩ pic.twitter.com/WFpudP0T0K — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 18, 2020

Good for them for standing up for the law. There shouldn’t be any discussion either way in my mind. The prosecution asked that it be dropped; the defendant agrees. The judge should just do it instead of making a clown show out of it. — Erin🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@OmaErin) May 18, 2020

Excellent, let’s get some more! — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) May 18, 2020

@Yost4Ohio Thank you!!! Ohioans were pushing for this! — theoriginaljay (@theoriginaljay5) May 18, 2020

Good job @KenPaxtonTX Thanks for standing up for @GenFlynn — rd (@77deschain) May 18, 2020

Proud to say one of those State Attorney General is from the great state of Oklahoma where I am proud to live!#FreeFlynn — Patriot1st🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@Juliegardnerosp) May 18, 2020

Can I say, for the record, how appalling it is that Flynn’s constitutional rights are now up for a referendum this whole process has been bastardized — ThunderB, SicSemperTyrannis (@ThunderB) May 18, 2020

Judges preside over conflict. We have no conflict. — Freeze (@Freeze82970441) May 18, 2020

It’s time to recall the judge — China is the Lyin’ King (@BeenLucky7) May 18, 2020

Sullivan is a great example of a rogue, activist judge. We should all pray that we are never in front of a judge like that. — Joe Hiden (@WeKnowEDKH) May 18, 2020

Sullivan has stained the court with his answering to Obama’s Dog Whistle, like a trained dog NOT at all becoming of a federal judge — Jennifer Epstein (@JenniferEpste19) May 18, 2020

You’re referring, of course, to that “private” phone call of Barack Obama that was “obtained” by Yahoo News and suggested Flynn was guilty of perjury.

Stupid Judge should be removed. This is a circus and it's our judicial system. This is corruption beyond belief. — Marty Chastain (@chastain_marty) May 18, 2020

You’re such a straight shooter the American public knows what injustice the FBI and DOJ did to general Flynn under the Obama ministration — Lloyd (@buffSoldier73) May 18, 2020

“because such punditry disrobes the judiciary of its cloak of impartiality.” pic.twitter.com/FnqY6wyIcU — Coach Curley (@curleyfootball) May 18, 2020

Personally this judge has already removed his cloak of impartiality! — Debi (@debi_helf) May 18, 2020

…and it’s a pretty flimsy cloak to begin with. — Fifth Dentist (@DentistNo5) May 18, 2020

That “cloak” is ripped to shreds, thanks to “Judge” Sullivan.

And he leaves a big stain on the bench as far as public trust of the judiciary. — Guy Davis 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@6uyDavi5) May 18, 2020

Yes! Was waiting for something like this to happen. — David (@thawildbunch) May 18, 2020

Sullivan must go now. — Pat Hayslip (@PatHayslip) May 18, 2020

Glad they're standing up for him. But this is just another circus.

This is a waste of everyone and especially General Flynn's time. — Branch Covidian (@Richard27363694) May 18, 2020

Agreed. But as long as Sullivan decided to make it a circus, we’re thankful that some adults showed up to boo his clown show.

