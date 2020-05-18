As Twitchy reported on May 7, the Department of Justice said it was dropping its criminal case against Michael Flynn “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information,” such as those unsealed FBI notes arguing the purpose of interviewing Flynn.

Instead of just accepting the fact, Judge Emmet Sullivan decided to open up the case to comment by outside parties and appointed a retired judge to look into the possibility of charging Flynn with contempt of court for perjury.

Catherine Herridge on Monday is reporting that among those who have taken up Sullivan on his invitation to submit amicus briefs are more than a dozen state attorneys general who are arguing with the Justice Department that the case be dropped.

Trending

You’re referring, of course, to that “private” phone call of Barack Obama that was “obtained” by Yahoo News and suggested Flynn was guilty of perjury.

Agreed. But as long as Sullivan decided to make it a circus, we’re thankful that some adults showed up to boo his clown show.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: amicus briefsCatherine HerridgeDepartment of JusticeEmmet SullivanMichael Flynnstate attorneys general