Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller is reporting Monday evening that Sen. Lindsey Graham has set a date of June 4 for a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on whether to subpoena documents and testimony from more than 50 government officials involved with the Crossfire Hurricane operation.

Lindsey Graham Sets Vote To Subpoena Comey, Brennan And Dozens More In Oversight Of Crossfire Hurricane https://t.co/cHjVRfH279 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2020

Ross writes:

The committee will debate and vote June 4 on whether to issue the subpoenas, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary panel. Graham is seeking documents and testimony from 53 individuals in all. … Graham is seeking the testimony of any current or former government official involved in Crossfire Hurricane, or any current or former government official who handled the Steele dossier.

The list is long and contains some familiar names, such as James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Lisa Page, John Podesta, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Glenn Simpson, Peter Strozk, and Sally Yates.

Like the rest of us, Brit Hume is wondering what took so long?

Why is he only getting around to this now? https://t.co/Oe9ZOax3WK — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 18, 2020

What year did he set the vote in? — Donkey Hotee (@PierreDanger63) May 18, 2020

Believe it when I see it! 👀 — T. Wallis18🇺🇸#USA #VoteRed #Not.P.C.🇺🇸 (@Tmurdock6995) May 18, 2020

C'mon Lindsey. Let's do the right thing. A fan. — Davis Barfield (@totalake) May 19, 2020

This is your big chance @LindseyGrahamSC – you’ve got more ammunition than you’ll ever need! It’s time to finally do something, or go away and let someone else take care of business! — Mad Maestro (@MadMaestro2) May 18, 2020

Believe it when you see them sitting in front of the panel. — Air Prepper Mike (@AirPrepper) May 18, 2020

Trust me. He's not getting around to it now either. He's all bluster. — James Woods (@BradishRichish2) May 18, 2020

Millions of us are asking this question. I thank you @LindseyGrahamSC but why did you wait until the midnight hour? — KarenLynn ☕ (@KarenLynnBNB) May 18, 2020

Because he is facing a primary challenge in June — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 18, 2020

He won’t do it. Hot air balloon personified. — Sharon Lee (@reagan80mom1) May 19, 2020

The vote will never happen. 😂 — Jayson ✈✈🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Jayson1234567) May 18, 2020

But there are so, so many people we’d like to hear from.

* * *

Update:

Mollie Hemingway makes a good point:

Reporters like to describe political pressure from voters as "pressure from Trump." A convenient way to ignore conservative voters & avoid political realities, such as the voter demand for holding people who spied and leaked against Trump campaign and administration accountable. https://t.co/XI9UJVg7dl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 18, 2020

Related: