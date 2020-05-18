Imagine our shock to hear from Attorney General William Barr that John Durham’s investigation into the Russian collusion hoax is unlikely to lead to the criminal investigation of either Barack Obama or Joe Biden. He makes the point that not all abuse of power — one of the impeachment articles against President Trump, by the way — reaches the threshold of criminality.

He does concede, however, that the Justice Department’s “concern over potential criminality is focused on others.” In other words, is it possible we’ll see any indictments? We’re not counting on it, but anything’s possible. Just don’t expect Obama or Biden in handcuffs.

AG Barr today —Collusion hoax used against Trump was “baseless” and “unprecedented in American history” —Durham is a criminal investigation —Does not believe – based on his knowledge of Durham probe – that Obama or Biden will personally be the focus of a criminal investigation — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 18, 2020

Barr says he does not "expect" that the ongoing review of the Trump-Russia probe will lead to a criminal investigation of Barack Obama or Joe Biden: "Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others" https://t.co/HcJ4ge7ZNj pic.twitter.com/N7F0WvaeFE — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020

That’s good news for Biden; he won’t have to worry about being indicted and can focus on his thriving 2020 campaign.

For what it’s worth, actor Adam Baldwin thinks this is the right way to go.

This is the correct approach. Obama & Biden will be left standing on their footlockers eating their jelly doughnuts, while their comrades are PT’d ‘til they drop.https://t.co/l1fr4vXlDv — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 18, 2020

POTUS Trump is free to prosecute Obidenbama in the court of public opinion. ** QFE: “We don’t go after [prosecute] ex-presidents in this country. We never do. If we ever did, no president would ever be able to govern…” – Rush Limbaugh, May 13, 2020https://t.co/mbdKcMmuYX ** pic.twitter.com/bCXgPm17wj — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 18, 2020

He’s got a point … if there’s anything of value to Obama it’s his legacy of leaving behind a “scandal-free” administration. It sure would be a shame if he and Biden were exposed as spies on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

As infuriating as this is after the scandal-ridden Obama/Biden administration & post administration, we can’t go down the road of constant investigations of past Presidents. The abuse of that process will never end. — politicat (@politicat1) May 18, 2020

Truth. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 18, 2020

Great tweet, Adam.❤️ I wish more understood this. — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) May 18, 2020

Potus has said since 2015 that he wants to restore the rule of law. He wants to restore the people's faith in our institutions. Continuing with the Obama Banana Republic model wouldn't achieve that at all. #ThankGodForTrump — E Pluribus Trump 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lastchance4usa) May 18, 2020

Problem with this reasoning is, that we assume Leftists are rational and compromising. They are not. If roles were reversed, they would fry an ex-President Trump. Unfortunately, it is now a zero-sum game. Take Obama down, or our country is f*cked. — Fritz 🇺🇸 (@gfgjr) May 18, 2020

So Rush seriously thinks that once Trump leaves office the Left will leave him alone? — Raymond T Brown 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ⭐⭐⭐ (@RaymondTBrown) May 18, 2020

Good point: They’re already salivating over him leaving office so he can be tried for all of his crimes, maybe at The Hague, whatever they imagine those crimes are.

Obamagate is real. Watch, learn, research and see. — Sue (@shullbitsue1) May 18, 2020

So is Trump setting up his actions to be only "abuses of power" and not federal crimes? — am become Trump, the destroyer of worlds. (@Deadbolt019) May 18, 2020

I get this… abuse of power is not the same as a federal crime. The problem I have is that the MSM does not cover “abuse of power”. To them “abuse of power” = clean. How will things change and become better? We the people deserve better. — Anon (@greenpaloalto) May 18, 2020

Head fake….. Go ahead and let your guard down @BarackObama @JoeBiden — Trump Taj Ma Wall (@TrumpTajMaWall) May 18, 2020

His comment about focusing on others (rather than @BarackObama and Sleepy @JoeBiden) made me smile, as I thought about how those "others" are bound to start singing like birds about #ObamaGate and maybe, just MAYBE, they will help us learn what the former @POTUS knew and when… — JSteiner (@jwsteiner) May 18, 2020

Just wait until Brennan, Clapper, and Comey are under arrest. They don't strike me as the type to keep their mouths shut if spilling the beans will keep them out of jail. — Crossfire Railroad (@SeanPoster5) May 18, 2020

We might be waiting a long time for that to happen.

I'm not feeling too confident after this. — Tom Johnson (@FarmerTom10) May 18, 2020

Attorney General Barr has now afforded more courtesy to former President Obama than General Sessions, Director Comey, or Special Counsel Mueller afforded to the sitting President Trump: he confirmed one is not under investigation. — Former Trumpist, Former Democrat, Former Repub'can (@bullshittowalk) May 18, 2020

We have such a long list now of people we’d like to see in jail; maybe just give us a couple before the election, just in case?

