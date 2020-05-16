There’s not much to say about this one, except it’s funny that MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman apparently trawled President Trump’s fundraising website looking for something like this, or maybe someone sent it to him. In any case, forget Russian collusion, forget Ukraine, forget the COVID-19 pandemic — the walls are truly closing in because in a photo on his website he’s not smiling. (To our eyes, he kind of is.)

This is the featured picture of #Trump on his fundraising website. The black-and-white, dramatic shadowy lighting and steely gaze give the whole thing a vaguely ominous, authoritarian vibe. No family, no smile, no mercy, no peace. pic.twitter.com/4GY9yiX0bv — howardfineman (@howardfineman) May 16, 2020

Ironic that the black-and-white photo gives him an authoritarian vibe when he’s the one tweeting about liberating states from oppressive lockdowns. In any case, Fineman’s followers agree that the portrait is very Hitler-like.

Howard, this is probably the most blatantly authoritarian signal that has been sent yet by this thug. @DeadlineWH @ProjectLincoln @BWilliams, is there any way you can give this the attention and deep concern that it needs? This is SCARY AS HELL. — Scarletbegonias (@zoesmom121) May 16, 2020

1933 Germany. — Professor McLaughlin (@Harvard1988) May 16, 2020

Yep. You understand. — Scarletbegonias (@zoesmom121) May 16, 2020

Very Hitler – like. — Joel (@jkbedolsky) May 16, 2020

nazi play book — LooneyPanda🤡 (@BonkersBrat) May 16, 2020

I don't read that as a "steely gaze." It comes across to me as pure hate. — Ellen Massey (@massey_ellen) May 16, 2020

Big Brother from the 1984 movie. — Michael (@Michael20818399) May 16, 2020

Skin cancer. — Dolly Dagger (@cindyraecox_rae) May 16, 2020

spot on. and horrifying.

is this what the majority of Americans really want? — (((kp))) (@kushka53) May 16, 2020

Mussolini would love it. — 61Hiphop (@barncat26) May 16, 2020

He's despicable and it shows. — Vic (@VoiciLaVictoire) May 16, 2020

Fascist — Eric Bloom (@ericdbloom) May 16, 2020

No soul. — Gail (@GailGailferrell) May 16, 2020

That's the image his supporters see him as. That's what they love about him. They believe he is a warrior, who is fighting for White Supremacy and Male Dominance. — Jenny Stephens (@novasgirl46) May 16, 2020

This is totally sinister. I guess the Kool-Aid drinkers like it… — Jackie Banyasz (@garwoodgal) May 16, 2020

We have no problem with it.

Will you be ok? — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 16, 2020

You are beyond parody. — FilmGrouch (@filmgrouch) May 16, 2020

This picture is badass. — Rosa (@rebellions) May 16, 2020

But it sure was triggering for a lot of people.

