There’s not much to say about this one, except it’s funny that MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman apparently trawled President Trump’s fundraising website looking for something like this, or maybe someone sent it to him. In any case, forget Russian collusion, forget Ukraine, forget the COVID-19 pandemic — the walls are truly closing in because in a photo on his website he’s not smiling. (To our eyes, he kind of is.)

Ironic that the black-and-white photo gives him an authoritarian vibe when he’s the one tweeting about liberating states from oppressive lockdowns. In any case, Fineman’s followers agree that the portrait is very Hitler-like.

We have no problem with it.

But it sure was triggering for a lot of people.

Tags: Donald TrumpHitlerHoward FinemanPhotovaguely ominouswebsite