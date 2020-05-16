Here’s the thing: It’s possible to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously while at the same time worrying about the collapse of the economy and expressing concern over the creeping authoritarianism from state governors and other politicians.

Conan O’Brien, who’s doing his show from his house, did a skit the other day where he was “birdwatching” and came across footage one of the stay-at-home protests and called the participants “suicidal lemmings.” Again, O’Brien is doing his show from his house and still collecting a paycheck, and we’re guessing he has enough saved up he could skip a paycheck or two.

Pat Sajak has a message for talk show hosts and disk jockeys and journalists who are working from home and collecting a salary during the pandemic:

When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to “Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,” it’s okay to question the premise. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 16, 2020

It’s no wonder that all of the cable news talking heads are all for a lockdown of indeterminate length, even if it takes a couple of years to develop a vaccine. But some journalists are starting to feel the pinch, and suddenly the economic toll of the pandemic is something to take seriously.

Sajak’s right: It is OK to question the premise.

We can't even affort to buy vowels at this point. — Ryan Secord (@Ryan_Secord) May 16, 2020

That was pretty clever.

I’ll go one further. It’s okay to tell them that unless they give up their pay…WE ARE NOT in this together. We are on the same ocean…much different boats and storms. — 🇺🇸Lee🇺🇸 (@LeeConroy18) May 16, 2020

In it together, but not in the same boat. Or house. Or whatever — Bill Rowland (@Tigerbill) May 16, 2020

We’re not in the same boat, we are in the same storm!, some boats will sink and some boats will never find their home port again. — Steve H. Wilkes (@Mrengineroom) May 16, 2020

Listen here peasants, we're all in this together while I relax in my multi-million dollar beach front mansion. — Neil Neatherly (@SwampDog4614) May 16, 2020

Absolutely, the " we're all in this together" and the "new normal" quotes belong in the trash — What the hell is going on (@trimmermatt) May 16, 2020

No way, I LOVE commercials of celebrities with millions of dollars and access to all amenities telling us everything is alright and that they are sad too. And I quote “it’s ok to be sad” pretty sure we are NOT in this together. Lol — Matty Rock (@mattyrock2k) May 16, 2020

Or the commercials with the sad music playing in the background telling us we are all in this together and that they are here for us. It’s driving me crazy! — Kimberly Palko (@KimberlyPalko1) May 16, 2020

Ugh…and the overuse of “unprecedented “ 🤢 — Sillyserpent (@Sillyserpent1) May 16, 2020

So “sick”; not from the virus, but of hearing that tripe. — Word Wrangler (@ChiefScribe) May 16, 2020

It’s been weeks since I got sick of hearing “we’re all in this together”, “ in these trying times”, from people who are working. — peyton fan (@GBenack) May 16, 2020

Every time I hear “We’re all in this together.”, I cringe. I am sick of the hypocrisy. — TC (@GibboneyTcb) May 16, 2020

When millionaires share videos saying “we’re all in this together” from their mansions it makes me laugh. Thanks for being normal, Pat. — Todd (@TRNEUM) May 16, 2020

They should share their check then. — Gail Keith (@proliberty2) May 16, 2020

This is SPOT ON! — Mike Pache (@MikePacheFox10) May 16, 2020

Absolutely nailed it my friend! — Bill (@82airbornebilly) May 16, 2020

Hypocrites that use that phrase, really could care less for the working class. They are fine with postal deliveries, food deliveries, shelf stockers and cashiers, utility workers in the field, truck drivers ect, working to let them pontificate "inspirational" speeches. — Calico Jack (@JackDowd65) May 16, 2020

Thank you! It's so easy for somebody getting a paycheck to tell me what to do. After building my business from scratch into a thriving business employing 11 people, at almost 64 I'm on the verge of bankruptcy. — Mark Twitty (@Marklen916) May 16, 2020

Thank you, Pat! Some of these “journalists” are clueless. Their humility seems to be missing. — Suzanne P (@Suzannoji3) May 16, 2020

Thank you, this needed to be said. I am one of the blessed people who has been able to work from home and preserve my income, and I will not pass judgement on the actions of any person fighting to do the same! God Bless those who are victims of this virus.#YouAreNotForgotten — God, Country & 59 Chevys (@zaffmum) May 16, 2020

Yeah, we're in it. But not together. Just ask the person who lost a loved one, or their livelihood, or had their dreams destroyed. — Brian Brumley (@bbrumley1963) May 16, 2020

Agree 100%. We're all "in this together" when we ALL feel the PAIN together. — Lightmare (@Lightmare19) May 16, 2020

Imagine if this pandemic had hit before it was possible to telework and set up a TV studio inside your living room.

