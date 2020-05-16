Here’s the thing: It’s possible to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously while at the same time worrying about the collapse of the economy and expressing concern over the creeping authoritarianism from state governors and other politicians.

Conan O’Brien, who’s doing his show from his house, did a skit the other day where he was “birdwatching” and came across footage one of the stay-at-home protests and called the participants “suicidal lemmings.” Again, O’Brien is doing his show from his house and still collecting a paycheck, and we’re guessing he has enough saved up he could skip a paycheck or two.

Pat Sajak has a message for talk show hosts and disk jockeys and journalists who are working from home and collecting a salary during the pandemic:

It’s no wonder that all of the cable news talking heads are all for a lockdown of indeterminate length, even if it takes a couple of years to develop a vaccine. But some journalists are starting to feel the pinch, and suddenly the economic toll of the pandemic is something to take seriously.

Sajak’s right: It is OK to question the premise.

That was pretty clever.

Imagine if this pandemic had hit before it was possible to telework and set up a TV studio inside your living room.

