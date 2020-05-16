The question of whether trans women should compete in girls’ sports has been argued for a long time now, and some of the lads at The Daily Wire addressed the controversy recently. Media Matters for America was monitoring, of course, and has busted Shapiro for referring to trans women as “biological males” and Michael Knowles for also claiming that the athletes are not females: “They’re not girls, and they are certainly not female,” he said on his podcast.

The Daily Wire's anti-trans pundits, Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, and Michael Knowles, repeatedly misgendered and demeaned two teenage athletes. Grown ass men commenting about teenagers' genitals, disgusting. https://t.co/8MRv9ztpFl — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) May 15, 2020

“Grown ass men commenting about teenagers’ genitals, disgusting” — that’s hilarious.

Alex Paterson writes:

Across several pieces of online content and podcasts, The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles attacked and misgendered two trans teenagers at the center of a lawsuit from extreme anti-LGBTQ group Alliance Defending Freedom’s (ADF) that seeks to prevent them from competing in girls’ sports. The lawsuit alleges that a Connecticut policy allowing trans athletes to compete in sports that align with their gender identity violates federal sex discrimination protections under Title IX. Since May 11, the reliably anti-trans outlet and pundits have posted four podcast segments that received over 215,000 views on YouTube and two articles that earned a combined 158,000 interactions on Facebook. The pundits repeatedly misgendered the teen athletes and fearmongered about trans-inclusive sports, with Knowles claiming that recognizing transgender people is part of an agenda to end “objective reality.”

The only thing we learned from that is The Daily Wire is drawing some great numbers on YouTube and Facebook.

It gets worse; behold:

Including a bizarre rant from @michaeljknowles claiming that recognizing trans people is part of an agenda to end “objective reality.” pic.twitter.com/vZsRmTVIsp — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) May 15, 2020

Please explain to me exactly what part of what he said was incorrect? — Jared Davis (@JaredDa79368581) May 16, 2020

He is 100% correct. — Jacob (@jmaduck99) May 16, 2020

Bizarre? Hardly. What he said made perfect sense, and is precisely what is being done here. — Eman Ereh (@ereh_eman) May 16, 2020

100% accurate — Roger (@falcsandroyals) May 16, 2020

The truth doesn’t become less true because you want it to be. — Seano (@iamseanowen) May 16, 2020

You can’t see that he’s right because you’re starting from the basis that there is no objective reality. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) May 16, 2020

Their worldview serves the ego. They’re the center of the universe. They’re right about everything & no empirical evidence will change it. They buy into moral relativism & change principles based on ideological expediency & to justify poor life choices “My truth”, not the truth pic.twitter.com/YA6HfSJmrZ — Joseph H (@Quantum_Reality) May 16, 2020

Stating objective reality is a "bizarre rant" according to Media Matters. — Raymond Luxury Yacht (@HoodroR) May 16, 2020

Fact check: true. — Norman Young (@NormanGYoung) May 16, 2020

Fact check of a Fact check: True — Philosophy Within (@Practical_Dude) May 16, 2020

Thanks for posting this, I’m a fan now — i say it how it is (@Vincentt_co) May 16, 2020

Thank you for sharing, he absolutely speaks the truth. — Kim Nope (@KimNope) May 16, 2020

Trying to find the bizarre part. — Romulus (@Romulus504) May 16, 2020

This ratio makes sense too — evenyoubrutus (@cmruland) May 16, 2020

This is only bizarre if you live a perpetual state of delusion — Evan (@EvWerb) May 16, 2020

Bizarre that we live in age where people could unironically call this “rant” bizarre — joe_6pack (@notthatspecial_) May 16, 2020

Thank you for bringing these awful people to my attention. I have now liked, subscribed and purchased their Leftist Tears Hot or Cold Tumbler. pic.twitter.com/ZhkjQHvNLp — Timm3h (@Parabola5963) May 16, 2020

He makes perfect sense in this clip. If you’re going to go after him at least find something that isn’t true. — matt (@matt85660143) May 16, 2020

We’re just glad Media Matters is on the case and doing what it can to ruin girls’ sports.

