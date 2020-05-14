That unclassified list of Obama administration officials who sought to unmask Michael Flynn that was delivered to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson this week showed a list of the usual suspects, including then-Vice President Joe Biden. The narrative in the media and from people such as John Brennan is that unmaskings are pretty routine and they’re no big deal — except they’re supposed to be used by intelligence officials working cases. So why does then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power appear on the list seven separate times?

The Federalist’s Sean Davis takes a look:

Obama's U.N. ambassador repeatedly swore under oath that she never sought to unmask Michael Flynn. If that's true, how did Samantha Power's name show up on a list of officials who unmasked Flynn, and why did that list show her unmasking Flynn seven times? https://t.co/glZJlv3haM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 14, 2020

Davis writes:

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power testified to Congress in 2017 that she never sought to unmask records containing information about former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Newly declassified documents from the National Security Agency (NSA), however, show that her name appeared on at least seven separate requests to unmask Flynn’s name between Nov. 30, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2017. Power was asked explicitly during sworn 2017 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) whether she had ever attempted to unmask information related to Michael Flynn, a retired general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who later briefly served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump. “The number of unmasking requests by yourself began to go up dramatically in 2014,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., noted during his questioning of Power to explain why the topic of unmasking had been raised.

So what was Power up to? She wasn’t a member of the intelligence community — far from it.

She lied. Now bankrupt her and prosecute her. @GenFlynn can have her house. — Aging In Place (@advisorrob) May 14, 2020

Because the truth and Samantha Power are strangers. — Sue (@sweeetsue) May 14, 2020

I hope you're not suggesting that she was less than truthful. Shocking. — Dana McCue (@DanaMcCue2) May 14, 2020

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say it’s because she a liar. Just like her colleagues and boss. — Tim (@Tim86156009) May 14, 2020

It's hard to answer that question without a 4 AM no-knock raid in front of CNN cameras. — Sⁱᵈᵉ Eᶠᶠᵉᶜᵗˢ 🌐⭐⭐⭐ (@RareButSerious) May 14, 2020

I guess we'll find out when Mr. Grenell declassifies the forms used to request unmasking. I suspect those are coming soon. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) May 14, 2020

Please, please, please. On an unmasking request, the person is required to explain why they need the information. We’d love for Richard Grenell to declassify those next.

I’d love to read thru the actual unmasking requests. Names are great but I’d like to see their reasoning. — Billy Boy (@Billhic71474558) May 14, 2020

Answer:

A. Samantha Power lied through her teeth.

B. Someone committed criminal fraud by submitting unmasking requests under her name (if that's possible). — Will Shakespeare (@Shakespeare64W) May 14, 2020

Great question. How do we find out for sure whether it was her or someone else? — Thankful4USA (@Thankful4Usa) May 14, 2020

There is a shocking lack of curiosity regarding who stage-managed and initiated all of this.

Hint: “Obama” is not in that person’s name. — Sandstorm1776 (@Sandstorm1776) May 14, 2020

My crazy wild guess is Valerie Jarrett used Samantha's name to unmask Flynn. — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) May 14, 2020

Cause she gave her credentials to Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes so they could make the requests……… — 💥💥3..2..1…BOOM💥💥 (@trumps_all) May 14, 2020

She actually may be telling the truth, but also putting herself in worse jeopardy. If she was unmasking on behalf of others that is highly illegal and carries far worse penalties then perjury. She better get a lawyer and come clean. — 🇺🇸Greyson Wolfe (@TheGreyWolf1776) May 14, 2020

She’s either lying or the individual who forwarded that message rubber stamped (forged) her signature. That is an easy one to solve — ⚓️ QB⚔️ (@acarra3) May 14, 2020

So she will be arrested for lying under oath right? pic.twitter.com/OvhBzwUW7U — Darlene Reilly (@DarleneReilly19) May 14, 2020

No, of course not.

Send in the pre-dawn raid squad with amphibious assault vehicles (tip off CNN too). That's how this works now, right? Ask Roger Stone. — The Forgotten (@melanie_ando) May 14, 2020

Where is the FBI? Why aren’t they raiding Samantha’s house for lying to Congress? Oh, that’s right, she’s a Dem and the law doesn’t apply to Dems. The FBI used 30 agents with guns to raid Stone’s house for lying to Congress. But Sam doesn’t even get indicted. Democrat privilege — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) May 14, 2020

SAMANTHA POWER committed perjury…Let's get one of those 5 am raids with guns drawn and OANN there to film it — MAGA4LIFE (@MAGA4LIFE10) May 14, 2020

Can someone please answer this question? And I am asking seriously. Why would the UN Ambassador need to unmask anyone? I have never understood why she needed to do this. — @FabKalElthesecond Text Trump to 88022 (@ElenaFelicia4) May 14, 2020

I’m sure the US ambassador to the UN has many good reasons to be unmasking US citizens in a matter that has seemingly no relation to her actual job duties. 😐 — The Masstronaut (@TMasstronaut) May 14, 2020

I think the answer that went out last night is, "It's routine." So that's all you're going to hear from the Obama team, the networks, and the major media. "It's routine." Two years ago, they felt they had to deny it and say it was someone else, unknown. Now, "it's routine." — Guitarish (@DavidInFlalala) May 14, 2020

Again, there are request forms out there for everyone on the list Grenell produced. Let’s see what Power, if it actually was Power, listed as the reason for needing Flynn unmasked.

