That unclassified list of Obama administration officials who sought to unmask Michael Flynn that was delivered to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson this week showed a list of the usual suspects, including then-Vice President Joe Biden. The narrative in the media and from people such as John Brennan is that unmaskings are pretty routine and they’re no big deal — except they’re supposed to be used by intelligence officials working cases. So why does then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power appear on the list seven separate times?

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power testified to Congress in 2017 that she never sought to unmask records containing information about former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Newly declassified documents from the National Security Agency (NSA), however, show that her name appeared on at least seven separate requests to unmask Flynn’s name between Nov. 30, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2017.

Power was asked explicitly during sworn 2017 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) whether she had ever attempted to unmask information related to Michael Flynn, a retired general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who later briefly served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump.

“The number of unmasking requests by yourself began to go up dramatically in 2014,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., noted during his questioning of Power to explain why the topic of unmasking had been raised.

So what was Power up to? She wasn’t a member of the intelligence community — far from it.

Please, please, please. On an unmasking request, the person is required to explain why they need the information. We’d love for Richard Grenell to declassify those next.

No, of course not.

Again, there are request forms out there for everyone on the list Grenell produced. Let’s see what Power, if it actually was Power, listed as the reason for needing Flynn unmasked.

