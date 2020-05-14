We now have a list of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, but The Epoch Times is reporting that Flynn’s name wasn’t masked in call transcripts used to brief President Obama.

The Epoch Times notes that of the 49 requests, none were made between December 29, 2016 — the date of the phone call with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — and December 4. The following day, December 5, was the day of that Oval Office meeting in which Obama made then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates aware of the phone call.

Since no unmasking requests involving Flynn were made between the time the Kislyak calls took place and when the FBI had the transcripts with Flynn’s name unmasked, it appears his name was never masked to begin with.

A congressional staffer discussed this matter during a Dec. 19, 2017, interview with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The staffer quoted from the prior Comey testimony, “We did not disseminate this take in any finished intelligence” and added that Comey “was referring to those specific tech cuts.”

“So no transcript or summary of conversations with Kislyak that were ever masked, and therefore, there were no unmasking requests that could have been made for these nonexistent reports,” the staffer said, while describing the issue.

“I think your description is accurate,” McCabe ultimately responded.

Here’s John Huber with more about “takes” and “tech cuts”:

