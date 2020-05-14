We now have a list of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, but The Epoch Times is reporting that Flynn’s name wasn’t masked in call transcripts used to brief President Obama.

It looks like @GenFlynn's Dec. 29, 2016, call transcripts were distributed by the #FBI to Obama admin officials in raw form without any "masking." On top of that, there were dozens of #Flynn-related unmasking requests. https://t.co/cpXuG9b6QZ #Unmasking #UnmaskingFlynn — Petr Svab (@PetrSvab) May 14, 2020

The Epoch Times notes that of the 49 requests, none were made between December 29, 2016 — the date of the phone call with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak — and December 4. The following day, December 5, was the day of that Oval Office meeting in which Obama made then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates aware of the phone call.

Since no unmasking requests involving Flynn were made between the time the Kislyak calls took place and when the FBI had the transcripts with Flynn’s name unmasked, it appears his name was never masked to begin with. … A congressional staffer discussed this matter during a Dec. 19, 2017, interview with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The staffer quoted from the prior Comey testimony, “We did not disseminate this take in any finished intelligence” and added that Comey “was referring to those specific tech cuts.” “So no transcript or summary of conversations with Kislyak that were ever masked, and therefore, there were no unmasking requests that could have been made for these nonexistent reports,” the staffer said, while describing the issue. “I think your description is accurate,” McCabe ultimately responded.

Here’s John Huber with more about “takes” and “tech cuts”:

A “Tech Cut” (referred to by Comey about Flynn) is a *summary* of an audio intercept, usually FISA. “Take” (redacted from the transcript) is likely the raw signals intelligence word for word https://t.co/Q3vQzHWY7w — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 14, 2020

As Flynn’s name wasn’t masked, and there was no FISA on Flynn (according to IG), this strongly suggests there was a FISA on Kislyak, with raw NSA take summarized by FBI Also: likely means Pence wasn’t shown a literal transcript of the call by McCabe, but a summary of it — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 14, 2020

This is so key: Was Pence shown what Flynn actually said or what someone said he said? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 14, 2020

You can take it a step further. Since McCabe and group were trying to take down Flynn, why not show Pence a summary that is not exactly truthful? Takes care of the "firing for lying to Pence" part. — Bruce Hancock (@Cards96) May 14, 2020

"a cooked summary of it" There, fixed it. — james madison (@jamesmadison501) May 14, 2020

Yep. And the summary could be a misrepresentation of the actual conversation. Possibly edited like the original 302. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) May 14, 2020

Correct – there is a "secret report summarizing Flynn's discussions with Kislyak" out there somewhere. [Screengrab from 2/13/17 WaPo article] I'll add that sources who said they saw the actual "transcripts" may have only seen the summary. pic.twitter.com/RddzI0WFzG — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 14, 2020

Are there actually any transcripts at all? Is that why the DOJ didn't provide them at trial? — Clint Hitchcock (@ScopeForCash) May 14, 2020

The fact that it hasn't leaked tells you exactly what it says (or doesn't say) — Jeff Jensen's #1 Fan Beekman Cruger 🇺🇸 (@BeekmanCruger) May 14, 2020

If it were damaging to Flynn it wouldn't be missing. — Josh Ko (@KoeJosh) May 14, 2020

The fact that it hasn't leaked tells you exactly what it says (or doesn't say) — Jeff Jensen's #1 Fan Beekman Cruger 🇺🇸 (@BeekmanCruger) May 14, 2020

Where’s the original 302? — Women4Trump⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ShurrieP) May 14, 2020

Great question!!!! — Galaxiee ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Galaxiee17) May 14, 2020

Could that "report" be from @BarackObama having a foreign entity illegally spying on an American citizen? — Dedrianne's (@dedriannes) May 14, 2020

Find those reports. And while looking, press for Logan Act violations against John Kerry, Obama, etc. that operated with foreign governments behind President Trump to do damage to America. — Carolyn Baye⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CarolynBaye1) May 14, 2020

Related: