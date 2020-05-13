MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller is just another in a long line of media figures assuring us that unmasking is an uncontroversial, routine process, and Acting DNI Richard Grenell’s declassification of a list of unmasking requests for Michael Flynn just shows that Grenell is using declassification as a political weapon against Joe Biden, who appeared on the list along with the usual suspects from the Obama administration.

Miller says the newly declassified list is just a list of people doing their jobs.

But we had just learned from newly released court papers that Sally Yates only learned about the Flynn-Kislyak phone call from President Obama himself after he’d dismissed everyone but her and James Comey from a January 5, 2017 White House meeting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Yates “was so surprised by the information she was hearing she was having a hard time processing it and listening to the conversation at the same time.”

Trending

Solid point:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaJohn HuberMatthew MillerMichael FlynnSally Yatesunmaskings