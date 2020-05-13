MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller is just another in a long line of media figures assuring us that unmasking is an uncontroversial, routine process, and Acting DNI Richard Grenell’s declassification of a list of unmasking requests for Michael Flynn just shows that Grenell is using declassification as a political weapon against Joe Biden, who appeared on the list along with the usual suspects from the Obama administration.

Miller says the newly declassified list is just a list of people doing their jobs.

Breaking news: senior Obama admin officials did their jobs. As @SallyQYates testified to Congress three years ago, there were concerns about Flynn's conduct on the call with Kislyak. If the Trump admin believes the transcript shows no wrongdoing, they should release it too. https://t.co/yAUFXnIg2t — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 13, 2020

But we had just learned from newly released court papers that Sally Yates only learned about the Flynn-Kislyak phone call from President Obama himself after he’d dismissed everyone but her and James Comey from a January 5, 2017 White House meeting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Yates “was so surprised by the information she was hearing she was having a hard time processing it and listening to the conversation at the same time.”

Sally Yates testified that there were concerns about Flynn’s “conduct” on the Kislayk call you say? The same Sally Yates that didn’t even know about the call until she heard about it directly from President Obama? That Sally Yates? https://t.co/p6WBmsLjaA — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 13, 2020

Yeah. That sally. — candyhorner1 (@tupelohoney2000) May 13, 2020

@AndrewDesiderio If so why did they all not admit years ago that they asked for this unmasking, and why do they not seem happy about this release? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 13, 2020

Haters will hate but/so Obama hands could have stood proud behind this since Jan 2017. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 13, 2020

These unmasking happened before the call — Angie (@angiekaye999) May 13, 2020

Half of these unmaskings were before the Kislyak call. Lies. All lies. — julesie (@justjules99) May 13, 2020

Not to mention the fact @matthewamiller that a lot of those unmaskings predated the Kislyak call? — Captain Horatio ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CaptainHoratio) May 13, 2020

The Flynn/Kislyak call was a hell of a long call. It lasted from November to January. — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) May 13, 2020

The Flynn-Kislyak call was on 29 Dec. what was going on 14-16 Dec that triggered 32 unmasking requests? pic.twitter.com/rUFVoZXl2i — SlowSledDog (@SlowSledDog) May 13, 2020

Looks at the dates of UNMASKING and the dates of the CALLS…..The list gets narrowed down sharply — AMERICA is being held HOSTAGE text TRUMP to 88022 (@realscottposton) May 13, 2020

And they were so concerned about the call, they went back in time to unmask him in December before the call. — J Siegler (@jamesseegs) May 13, 2020

Well she's obviously clairvoyant. Duh. — Paul Engemann (@paul_engemann) May 13, 2020

What about the unmasking requests that occurred prior to the call with Kislayk? What grounds are those predicated on? — Kaycee Knox (@KayceeKnox88) May 13, 2020

She made up the concerns story — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) May 13, 2020

Concerns about what? The incoming National Security Advisor doing his job? The Logan Act, which no one in this country has EVER been convicted of? Give me a break. They got caught! What did Obama and Biden know and when did they know it? — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 13, 2020

If that were true, there would be no reason not to show him the transcript and say "Hey, what's up with this". — Corner Pundit (@PhilJoh08339769) May 13, 2020

These people are doubling and tripling down with no regard for the truth — 2for1 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇧🇷 (@bennergui) May 13, 2020

Huge questions. Who told Obama there was a call? Why did Chief Of Staff request unmasking? How did FBI know Flynn on call if there was not an unmasking request until Jan 5th? Did FBI have Flynn’s phones tapped? Did they have a FISA on Flynn? — Dustin DeLuca (@deluca_dustin) May 13, 2020

They're setting these idiots up to keep asking for the Kislyak transcript. When it's finally released, it will prove no wrongdoing by Flynn. Then watch them move the goal posts again. — Jimmy Dozier (@Caldera2700) May 13, 2020

She came into line really quickly after the Jan 5 meeting. She went full-bore “Logan Act” and “Russia might blackmail Flynn.” — Wayne Sida (@neurosidafex) May 13, 2020

Solid point:

Miller is a "Justice & Security Analyst" for MSNBC. The same MSNBC that hired Brennan. The John Brennan that is on the unmasking list. — joe warner (@jwarner180) May 13, 2020

