All of the usual suspects can be found on that now-declassified list of unmasking requests that ultimately exposed incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. It’s not a shock but it is big news that Joe Biden appears on the list, just after he told “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos he knew nothing about the Obama administration’s efforts to investigate Flynn (on which he later backtracked, claiming he misunderstood the question).

A lot of people are wondering why Barack Obama’s White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough appears on the list, putting in his unmasking request the same day as that Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting where Obama told Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates about Flynn’s call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and James Comey brought up the Logan Act.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway spoke to an intelligence professional who wondered why the vast majority of people on the list were even there. Why did Samantha Powers’ name pop up seven times?

No doubt. Too bad all those Woodward and Bernstein wannabes who went to journalism school only learned the big prize is to take down a Republican administration, or we might have more reporting on this.

