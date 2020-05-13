All of the usual suspects can be found on that now-declassified list of unmasking requests that ultimately exposed incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. It’s not a shock but it is big news that Joe Biden appears on the list, just after he told “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos he knew nothing about the Obama administration’s efforts to investigate Flynn (on which he later backtracked, claiming he misunderstood the question).

A lot of people are wondering why Barack Obama’s White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough appears on the list, putting in his unmasking request the same day as that Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting where Obama told Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates about Flynn’s call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and James Comey brought up the Logan Act.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway spoke to an intelligence professional who wondered why the vast majority of people on the list were even there. Why did Samantha Powers’ name pop up seven times?

Just talked w/ intel pro who said vast majority of names on list had no reason to be accessing unmasked info *period* as they're not investigators. Reminder: masked info is info so sensitive that it's hidden from intelligence community *itself.* B/c Americans have civil liberties — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 13, 2020

Well, we did — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 13, 2020

Well said, Mollie. As someone who used to work sensitive counterintelligence and espionage matters in a "previous life," this is a huge deal no matter how the desperate MSM tries to spin it. https://t.co/gh8zbEEkrt — Jazz Central Radio (@jazz_central) May 13, 2020

This is why umasking is a big deal. https://t.co/tWeFCzPDgI — Mark Hile (@Hilemarka) May 13, 2020

(I’m so old I remember when the media pretended to care about civil liberties) — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 13, 2020

I'm probably older than you then cause I remember when they actually exposed and demonized those who violated those civil liberties. — Mike Rios (@avdefender) May 13, 2020

I’m so old I remember when the @ACLU pretended to care about civil liberties — Paul Foster (@pfoster19) May 13, 2020

I remember when journalists WANTED information public. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) May 13, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when learning what library books someone checked out was a civil rights abomination. — Robert Gamble (@RobertGamble) May 13, 2020

Democrats don't give a flip about CIVIL LIBERTIES. — Stephen Bockrath (@stevefastaco) May 13, 2020

That stopped in Nov 2008. — VanMark Collectables (@VMCollectables) May 13, 2020

I'm so old

I remember when the media reported factual relevant news.

It was also equally balanced and thrived on showing both sides accurately. — Mike A. Sevilla (@MikeASevilla1) May 13, 2020

The media never cared for civil liberties. It’s an agenda driven drive-by that has morphed into a total corrupt media. — Nathanael Arthur-Patel (@arthur_patel1) May 13, 2020

Let them spin. I'm enjoying the weekly tradition it's now becoming of seeing last week's spin blown to smithereens by this week's bombshells. — Rett Copple (@RettCopple) May 13, 2020

*anyone* who says this unmasking scandal was "normal s.o.p." is lying https://t.co/uUqqdDjDZe — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) May 13, 2020

I remember Watergate. The country and the rule of law was the primary consideration of REPUBLICANS. The media participated in something called “investigative journalism.” I suppose it’s a lot easier to just lie now?? — Mike (@mikejt1954) May 13, 2020

It has become a damn cliché to say something is worse than Watergate. Well, this is the first time in my life I am compelled to say it. THIS. IS. WORSE. THAN. WATERGATE. — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) May 13, 2020

No doubt. Too bad all those Woodward and Bernstein wannabes who went to journalism school only learned the big prize is to take down a Republican administration, or we might have more reporting on this.

