As Twitchy recently reported, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan isn’t just giving in to the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the charge against Michael Flynn. He’s appointed a retired judge named John Gleeson “to present arguments in opposition to the government’s motion to dismiss.” In other words, it looks like Sullivan is still trying to pursue charges against Flynn, particularly contempt of court for perjury, even though the government had decided there’s no ethical reason to pursue the case.
Law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley has already weighed in on Sullivan, but he says this latest move is “unnerving.”
Judge Sullivan has now appointed a retired judge to look into “whether the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury.” Thus, the court is not only considering denying an uncontested motion for dismissal but…
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 14, 2020