Don’t expect any answers from Joe Biden (or any questions from his interviewers) on that list of people who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn, Biden himself being among them. According to the Biden campaign, the only ones with questions to answer are Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, who requested information on the unmasking Wednesday and made the list public.

“Gross politicization of the intelligence process?” Seriously?

It is.

And Biden was just settling in for a nap after denying the Tara Reade allegation.

