Don’t expect any answers from Joe Biden (or any questions from his interviewers) on that list of people who requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn, Biden himself being among them. According to the Biden campaign, the only ones with questions to answer are Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, who requested information on the unmasking Wednesday and made the list public.

Biden campaign: “The only people with questions to answer are Grenell, Sen. Grassley, and Sen. Johnson for their gross politicization of the intelligence process." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 13, 2020

“Gross politicization of the intelligence process?” Seriously?

Laughable projection — Cheryl Ingram (@cherylingram) May 13, 2020

In others words don’t ask any questions or else — joe amith (@seymouramith) May 13, 2020

Spying on political opponents and incoming Presidential administrations, are not part of the intelligence process. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Angela_W🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@myMissAngie) May 13, 2020

Laughable 😂 — TheRealFredTrump 🧠🏴‍☠️🇺🇸🐶🌎🌈♥️ (@impactinvest) May 13, 2020

That's almost as laughable as Joe Biden himself! More proof of the Biden Campaign being full of Clowns. — John M. Gilbert (@johnmgilbert61) May 13, 2020

HOW DARE THEY REVEAL THE FACT THAT I LIED ABOUT BEING INVOLVED IN THE FLYNN INVESTIGATION — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) May 13, 2020

Very weak….. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) May 13, 2020

This spin is so futile. Pitiful — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) May 13, 2020

The unmasking was the epitome of government powers for political gain. OMG — Chuck (@cfiterman) May 13, 2020

Really? Were they chuckling as they said this? — C.J. Axtman🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@cjaxtman) May 13, 2020

None of those people named had their names listed on the unmasking report, did they? — 🇺🇸Good Ol’ Matty P⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MattyP57) May 13, 2020

Better up your game defending obama/biden corruption, because much more of this type of information is probably in the pipeline already. — Staah Pit (@RickyLeePrice1) May 13, 2020

Obama Administration was the one that politicized the intelligence process.. Grenell and the Senators just exposed it — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) May 13, 2020

Can Dems say "deflect "? — Dick Kalbfleish (@DickKalbfleish) May 13, 2020

The unmitigated gall of the Biden gang is stunning. — Deplorable AnnaM (@handygal56) May 13, 2020

wow…how pathetic — Dave (@dacmillero) May 13, 2020

Is that the same campaign that that just deleted the horrible, sexist tweet disparaging one the best journalist in America? — alongwalker (@jkmackin) May 13, 2020

It is.

Sounds like this was written by Ben Rhodes, as it’s almost word-for-word what he tweeted earlier. The Echo Chamber remains…But fiction is still fiction…🙄 — Ann Boger (@ann_boger) May 13, 2020

It’s not the intelligence process when people outside of the intelligence community do the unmasking. C’mon – this is basic stuff. — Lee Archer (@LeeArch54147798) May 13, 2020

Gross politicization of the intelligence process is what we’ve seen for over 3 years from the prominent democrats working in intelligence, the FBI, & within the Obama administration. It takes some cajones to accuse others of what you’ve been doing for years, and R still doing. — Rick (@RicksFreeSpeech) May 13, 2020

Looks like Biden is as pathetic at deflecting as he is lying. — Laura E Reagan (@Beethoven19) May 13, 2020

Comical after 3 years of Russia hoax — Joe Smith (@marinoHOF) May 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/rjKbBQNRqi — Trump's MAGA now reaching critical KAG levels (@Jlk4USA) May 13, 2020

Wow. That is a gross mischaracterization of the facts on display. — ayjaytrey (@ayjaytrey) May 13, 2020

BIDEN on FIRE — mark daniels (@chazero67) May 13, 2020

And Biden was just settling in for a nap after denying the Tara Reade allegation.

