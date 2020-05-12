It looks like barbershops and hair salons are going to be on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus lockdown, which we just learned could last another three months in Los Angeles. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the most visible of the pro-lockdown governors (that VP slot isn’t going to fill itself), but it looks like a barber has won a small victory and will be allowed to keep his shop open in defiance of the state’s lockdown order.

So the Grandma-killing barber would like to earn an income again?

