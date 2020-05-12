It might be a while before America returns to normal life. As Twitchy reported, Los Angeles County is extending its coronavirus lockdown for another three months, and Congress had questions for Dr. Anthony Facui Tuesday morning about the chance of schools being open this fall.

A new survey from Gallup says that 68 percent of Americans said the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine was “very important” in returning to normal life, beating out social distancing and wearing masks.

68% of Americans say a coronavirus vaccine is needed before returning to normal life, a new survey finds https://t.co/GG6848ga8g — CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2020

So, when do we get this vaccine?

Mitt Romney asks a very good question: Is vaccine in 1-2 years "a long shot," "more likely than not," or "very likely." Dr. Fauci says it is "clearly much more likely than not" that there will be a vaccine in that time frame. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 12, 2020

So, within one or two years, more likely than not.

1-2 years is, of course, an unsustainable amount of time to lock down. Would be great to hear the same estimate placed on "by the end of the year" and then "by September." https://t.co/BgCSieZPun — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 12, 2020

68 percent of Americans are too scared to think rationally, is what this headline should say https://t.co/Y4g2uORQxQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 12, 2020

68% of Americans watch too much CNN — Ryan Seifert (@RyanSeifert13) May 12, 2020

There is no way 68% of Americans watch enough CNN to come to this conclusion. Also, your data is wrong. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 12, 2020

Based on the fact there has never been a successful vaccine for a coronavirus (like the common cold) these people will never let us open the economy again. This is suicide. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) May 12, 2020

So then they can hide away and leave everyone else alone. They don't get to use their fear to dictate their rules to everyone else. — Andrew O'Mahony 🇿🇦🇺🇲 (@andrew_omahony) May 12, 2020

Vaccine needed? No problem! In about 10 years! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) May 12, 2020

So there is no guarantee that there ever be a vaccine , so shut down the world economy forever. No vaccine for many viruses, AIDS, SARS, Ebola ……. So these 68% of the people have ZERO competence to be part of the decision making on any policy. — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) May 12, 2020

The FDA approval process for vaccines averages 2.5 years. No vaccine is coming. — Tech Curmudgeon (@tech_faq) May 12, 2020

Those 68% are complete imbeciles, if this poll is even close to reality, which I am sure it is not. — Jacob (@jmaduck99) May 12, 2020

68% are delusional in thinking a vaccine will be available. — Shirley Serious (@_therealNobody) May 12, 2020

So….in other words, only 32% of Americans are actually living in reality. — Irene (@ielizabeth_) May 12, 2020

how many years are they willing to crawl in a hole and wait for that to happen?

now ask them how many are willing to take the vaccine? — LAZARUS⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JMH_RULES) May 12, 2020

We're never getting a vaccine anytime soon. Even if we do, the thing will have mutated. Less deadly than common flu for < 60 w/o health issues. So, America, open the hell up again. Protect the vulnerable. See how easy that would be? — The Deuce is Still Wild (@wcpeper) May 12, 2020

68% of Americans have lived such a relatively stable and dependent life for so long that they have no concept of what complete destruction of the social pact and law and order would look like during an economic collapse if we don’t get this economy moving again. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) May 12, 2020

Do all those people still draw a paycheck right now? — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) May 12, 2020

Proud to be in the 32%. The not-wanting-bankruptcy set — Tim Dysinger (@dysinger) May 12, 2020

In related news, 68% of Americans have no freaking clue how anything works. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) May 12, 2020

I think they'd feel differently if there were effective treatments developed & available, which will be available before a vaccine. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) May 12, 2020

This is insane — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) May 12, 2020

No vaccine is needed to open up and practice social distancing in masks. — Hags, Biden’s Neurologist (@Botlife131) May 12, 2020

