It might be a while before America returns to normal life. As Twitchy reported, Los Angeles County is extending its coronavirus lockdown for another three months, and Congress had questions for Dr. Anthony Facui Tuesday morning about the chance of schools being open this fall.

A new survey from Gallup says that 68 percent of Americans said the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine was “very important” in returning to normal life, beating out social distancing and wearing masks.

So, when do we get this vaccine?

So, within one or two years, more likely than not.

