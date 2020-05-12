As Twitchy reported Monday, ABC News White House correspondent and apparent Karen wannabe Jon Karl snapped a photo of the White House press pool in the Rose Garden and noted that almost everybody was wearing a face mask — but not Fox News’ John Roberts, who just happened to be the focal point of the photo.

Almost everybody in the Rose Garden is wearing a mask — almost everybody. pic.twitter.com/JBnEV05HOd — jonkarl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2020

Even Roberts wanted to know what that was about:

Facts – I was quietly seated more than 6' away from the closest person (adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines)

-When the press conference began, I put mask on.

So – what, exactly is the basis for this petty effort at shaming???? https://t.co/ctW4knjkyD — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Karl explained that the “extraordinary scene” he tweeted wasn’t meant as a shot a Roberts, who practiced social distancing throughout the briefing.

Yesterday I tweeted photos of the extraordinary scene in the Rose Garden. The photo of @johnrobertsfox left the wrong impression. He is a good reporter who cares about protecting his colleagues and his family. He was practicing social distancing. I did not mean to imply otherwise — jonkarl (@jonkarl) May 12, 2020

Roberts had a message to share Tuesday evening with all the Karens out there upset that he wasn’t wearing a mask:

And just for the record, this is me prior to going out to the Rose Garden yesterday. I wore the mask out to the Garden, then took it off for my live shot with Cavuto, then a few minutes later, put it back on. pic.twitter.com/QZeJHxaTpI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 12, 2020

So, Karl was just trying to convey that extraordinary scene?

