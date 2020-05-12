As Twitchy reported Monday, ABC News White House correspondent and apparent Karen wannabe Jon Karl snapped a photo of the White House press pool in the Rose Garden and noted that almost everybody was wearing a face mask — but not Fox News’ John Roberts, who just happened to be the focal point of the photo.

Even Roberts wanted to know what that was about:

On Tuesday, Karl explained that the “extraordinary scene” he tweeted wasn’t meant as a shot a Roberts, who practiced social distancing throughout the briefing.

Roberts had a message to share Tuesday evening with all the Karens out there upset that he wasn’t wearing a mask:

So, Karl was just trying to convey that extraordinary scene?

Roberts is covered up — now’s a good time to take another photo.

Remember not too long ago when they recommended that people not wear masks?

