Here’s a scoop from The Daily Beast: There’s an effort to get some sort of “Republicans for Biden” organization up and running, and it’s certain to hurt the feelings of Rick Wilson, Tom Nichols, Bill Kristol and the rest of the Never Trump crowd that Biden recently said there are no “major” Republicans on board yet.

Shh … the Biden campaign is secretly building the Republican group.

Trending

Wow, John Kasich! Count us on board.

We don’t remember anything Pete Buttigieg said.

In any case, it sounds good to us. Biden can have the 3 percent of Republicans who don’t like President Trump, and in the meantime, he can alienate all the progressives and Bernie Bros. who consider him practically a Republican already and will only see this as Biden betraying them to get in bed with Nazis.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily BeastJoe BidenJohn KasichLincoln ProjectNever TrumpRepublicans for Biden