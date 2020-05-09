In case you missed Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming,” and the subsequent media tour, Netflix has produced a documentary about the book and subsequent media tour, and Twitter has invited everyone to a special watch party Saturday afternoon. We’ve never seen Twitter announce a watch party for a movie, but they’re sure talking it up, saying that Obama has flawlessly raised the bar for all of us again.
Girl, she has done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all, and doing it flawlessly.
You're invited to a very special watch party of Michelle Obama's @netflix documentary "Becoming" on May 9 at 5pm ET #WatchBecominghttps://t.co/Fz6DCMrja6
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 8, 2020
Hard pass
— Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) May 9, 2020
No thanks
— Jerry Vetter (@vetjer) May 8, 2020
No thanks
— davspence (@davspence2) May 8, 2020
That’s a hard pass!!
— Trumpetgirl (@Trumpetgirl4) May 8, 2020
I'll pass, thanks. Twitter's bias is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/HyhqKSStJx
— Jeff Vogel (@JeffVog06498908) May 8, 2020
Bring your own barf bag
— TheRealMo (@TheRealMo777) May 8, 2020
— Billionaire 4 L!f= (@Billionaire1012) May 8, 2020
I'll pass
— Lyn Shackklet (@lynshackklet) May 8, 2020
I’d rather lick the handrails in a NY nursing home.
— OooohScaryMurderHornet🙀 (@Deb201102) May 8, 2020
The worship for her is sickening.
— Bransenjennings (@bransenjennings) May 8, 2020
Cleaning my toilet
— Lynn (@Lynn60546253) May 8, 2020
Is the one where she blames us for the Dems losing?
— Cominternov 🌹 (@DronePresident) May 9, 2020
Yeah. That's her
— 莫妮卡🌹 (@BlackBernieBabe) May 9, 2020
No thanks. I'm off to watch fungus grow pic.twitter.com/jqqATZGUjz
— Craig Gardner (@ciesaro) May 9, 2020
No someone please tell me what this person has done, seriously.
— Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) May 9, 2020
Gave up her dreams to have kids?🤷
— Filbert Wippledale (@Wippledale) May 9, 2020
Raising the bar wishing she never had kids🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Romanticamper (@romanticamper) May 9, 2020
I’d rather go wash all the cars in my driveway & then paint my house, or go get a root canal, or mow my yard, or watch @hgtv , or do laundry, or wash dishes, or color my own hair, or do my nails, or change the oil in my car, or plunge a toilet, or literally ANYTHING ELSE ON EARTH pic.twitter.com/A5c0XjCZVS
— Kim 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Kim_d_marlin) May 8, 2020
Yuck. No thanks
— ReneeMomof3 (@Renee53211) May 9, 2020
This is basically a political ad, which I was told wasn’t allowed on Twitter.
— Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) May 9, 2020
I'd rather poke myself in the eye with something sharp.
— Plutonian Messenger (@PlutonianMesse1) May 8, 2020
I would rather chew glass .
— CourtnAy (@DemoRube) May 8, 2020
Waiting for the next Twitter movie:
Traitor Barack: Becoming Indicted
— Anita Miller ❌ (@FoxNewsMom) May 8, 2020
@BidenInsultBot will you be watching?
— sclark (@sclark42070645) May 9, 2020
You're hootin' at the wrong owl, you hum-dingin' leftover succotash
— Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 9, 2020
Related:
Michelle Obama adds another Grammy to the Obamas’ shelf, ‘inches closer to EGOT status’ https://t.co/6R8c38WC4z
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2020