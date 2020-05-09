In case you missed Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming,” and the subsequent media tour, Netflix has produced a documentary about the book and subsequent media tour, and Twitter has invited everyone to a special watch party Saturday afternoon. We’ve never seen Twitter announce a watch party for a movie, but they’re sure talking it up, saying that Obama has flawlessly raised the bar for all of us again.

