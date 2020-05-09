As Twitchy has reported, no one seems to talk about Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado reopening parts of the state, but Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, the guy who stole the election from Stacey Abrams, has been demonized in the press, with reporters calling Georgia a “death trap” and “an experiment in human sacrifice” after Kemp partially reopened businesses in the state.

Kemp had some good news to announce Saturday:

Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th. Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available). We will win this fight together! pic.twitter.com/byxACEiQCp — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 9, 2020

As we’ve reported, headlines like to announce things like, “One day after reopening, Florida recorded a record number of new deaths.” Never mind the incubation period means those people would have had to have been infected a couple of weeks before the state reopened. The thing is, Georgia started its experiment in human sacrifice a couple of weeks ago, meaning the death toll should be spiking right about now.

Georgia began lifting its lockdown 15 days ago; restaurants opened 8 days ago. https://t.co/TOdOhKzPw5 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 9, 2020

But but but. I thought we were all going to die????

I’m going to a salon on Friday, will let you know if I survive — 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) May 9, 2020

A few weeks ago, I was called every name under the sun by strangers on Twitter for supporting @GovKemp decision to re-open Georgia. One person said to “check back in two weeks if you’re still alive by then” so that’s what I’m doing 💁🏼‍♀️ #ReOpenAmerica @realDonaldTrump @reopenga https://t.co/61SlCKKvXt pic.twitter.com/wmkICyqhVZ — Brittany (@BrittElise727) May 9, 2020

When should we expect to see a spike in cases? — Jason Hees (@heesjaso) May 9, 2020

Hold on, lemme check my notes………… Says here "two weeks". Over and over and over. — SimulationCommander (@SimulationComm3) May 9, 2020

I waited two weeks for this? — Burr and Loeffler = Treason (@BitchesFuture) May 9, 2020

Two weeks. Just wait. Hasn’t that been what we’ve heard for two months? — cjcsmom123 (@cjcsmom123) May 9, 2020

Two more weeks. Billions of Georgians will be dead. Bank on it. But the banks will also be dead. — Cloudfox (@Cloudfox13) May 9, 2020

Me, every time we get yet ANOTHER report like this: pic.twitter.com/1vTUdytK4w — Jess DVD (@jessdvd1) May 9, 2020

Is everyone in Georgia dead already? — Timothy Dunn (@tfpdunn) May 9, 2020

We are still closed down tight in Oregon with 500 hospitalizations. — Patsy Nelson (@Pnelson895Patsy) May 9, 2020

We are still closed down on Oahu with zero new cases in the whole state yesterday. — Eric Davies (@EricDavies18) May 9, 2020

We are vacationing in Georgia right now. We needed to get away and decided to spend our money in a state that wasn't scared and stands up to the whiners. — Greg Tibbles (@GregTibbles) May 9, 2020

I got a haircut two weeks ago in Georgia and I am still alive bitchezzz! — bigalpo (@bigalpo1) May 9, 2020

I’m about to spend some time in one of my favorite Georgia cities—Savannah—and will give you a 1st hand report. Greenville South Carolina was doing great 4 days ago — Sara (@SGLawrence) May 9, 2020

Savannah is doing good!! — Mike Clark (@clarky_mike) May 9, 2020

Yes, and all you get on the local news is that COVID cases are increasing. Did they expect the numbers to all of a sudden go down? Of course there are going to be new cases. That also comes along with an increase in testing. What it shows is that the mortality rate is less. — Robert Szymanski (@RobertSzymansk3) May 9, 2020

They actually gave some context on the news last night, explaining (for the first time) that deaths reported today were actually spread out across the last month. Even on the news the narrative is changing. — SimulationCommander (@SimulationComm3) May 9, 2020

I think this news is upsetting for many people. — Joe Ward (@Meancupjoe) May 9, 2020

Let’s see: 1. Georgia is suppressing the numbers like Florida

2. If Stacey Abrams was Governor there would be zero cases

3. If all else fails “WAIT 2 MORE WEEKS!!!” — Libertarian or Bust (@OrLibertarian) May 9, 2020

Been a couple weeks since the MI protests, too. Where are all the dead protesters? I was assured most would be dead or hospitalized within 14 days. — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) May 9, 2020

It’s coming. It’s two weeks away. Always. Now and forever — Biker, Golfer, Reader (@fitbitbuttfit) May 9, 2020

How many hot takes will be seeing next week about how Georgia is a death trap thanks to Kemp?

