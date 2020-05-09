As Twitchy has reported, no one seems to talk about Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado reopening parts of the state, but Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, the guy who stole the election from Stacey Abrams, has been demonized in the press, with reporters calling Georgia a “death trap” and “an experiment in human sacrifice” after Kemp partially reopened businesses in the state.

Kemp had some good news to announce Saturday:

As we’ve reported, headlines like to announce things like, “One day after reopening, Florida recorded a record number of new deaths.” Never mind the incubation period means those people would have had to have been infected a couple of weeks before the state reopened. The thing is, Georgia started its experiment in human sacrifice a couple of weeks ago, meaning the death toll should be spiking right about now.

How many hot takes will be seeing next week about how Georgia is a death trap thanks to Kemp?

