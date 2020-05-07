For real, what is going on in San Antonio? We expect this sort of PC crap from Austin, but San Antonio? Where it’s now “hate speech” to call the coronavirus the Chinese virus — the name every media outlet in America used until someone decided it was racist and everyone fell into line — or the kung fu virus.

Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms "Chinese Virus" and "Kung Fu Virus" as hate speech and "all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation". pic.twitter.com/jV6tKnQrRD

Not kung fu virus guys. Get it right.

Get this:

Council Member Manny Pelaez speaking on resolution says "hate speech is more dangerous than the virus itself" — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Unreal.

Hate speech. Which isn’t illegal federally, is now illegal in SA? Oh, and it’s also more dangerous than a deadly virus? Go on. — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) May 7, 2020

The SA city council will resolve that if you call #coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" or "Kung Fu Virus," it's hate speech and authorities will be sent to you to investigate you. Viruses have always been named for a location. This is a Gestapo or Soviet move. You ok with this? https://t.co/NQt4dAMis9 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 7, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz is not OK with this:

This is NUTS. SA City Council behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge, triggered by Chick-fil-A & the words “Wuhan virus.” If they want to investigate someone, start with NYT & CNN who both repeatedly (and rightly) referred to it as “the Chinese coronavirus.” #NoSpeechPolice https://t.co/a10BZAvleQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous. While people are out of work, mourning lost family members and are still battling/recovering from a virus that originated in China, the Mayor & City Council are playing politics in order to push their liberal agenda. @KenPaxtonTX @GregAbbott_TX — Eric (@txhorns78) May 7, 2020

Are they insane or did the @COSAGOV move in from California. That’s a pure Socialist mentality. The virus came from China, they delayed letting the world know and allowed infected people to travel to the US but not within China. It’s the Chinese Virus period. SA voters wake up! — Dennis Jay (@Ddreddog) May 7, 2020

Kung Fu Virus. Come get me. — JR (@jvance94tu) May 7, 2020

What about Flu Man Chu? — Raymond Di Gregorio (@RaymondDiGrego1) May 7, 2020

So Kung pow sicken is out too? — Deplorable Patriot 1354 (@Patriot1354) May 7, 2020

Is Bat AIDS still ok? — El Derecho (@realElDerecho) May 7, 2020

How the hell is calling it that considered "anti-Semitic"????? — Barry Kaplan (@BarryKaplanUSMC) May 7, 2020

So wait.. Are they trying to protect Jews from China? I'm so confused. — ferda, buddy! (@SugarLandSooner) May 7, 2020

This is what happens when you elect Democrats to run your city. — biff pibb (@PibbBiff) May 7, 2020

San Antonio is no longer in Texas. — Hayters WannaHayte (@LoversWannaLove) May 7, 2020

I live in San Antonio and this in no way represents the views of those of us who believe in all of our constitutional rights including "free speech". Doesn't the city council have anything better to do? If not, maybe you are just not essential. — Lynda Ladymon (@lynmillion) May 7, 2020

People escaping California, moving to Texas, but bringing the politics that ruined California with them. — Jay (@jjmeade318) May 7, 2020

It’s like a virus itself. — SueC (@mom_sue) May 7, 2020

What the hell is going on in Texas?! — Deb L Taylor (@DebLTaylor2) May 7, 2020

What happened to my beautiful city??? — Laura Martin (@laurasmartin4) May 7, 2020

It is amazing how many elected officials have no clue about our bill of rights. — Douglas Sammons Sr. (@dms1013) May 7, 2020

In NJ, the Bill of Rights is actually above the governor’s pay grade. He said those very words. — Scott St.Clair (@ScottStClair1) May 8, 2020

It’s true — Phil Murphy wasn’t thinking about the Bill of Rights when he decided to ban religious services.

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube are all removing speech and videos. Cities and counsels following suit. I thought Donald Trump was for the people? I thought we were going to move right? Guess not. — ScourgeOfRome (@RomeScourge) May 7, 2020

Republicans on all levels aren't doing a damn thing to protect our rights. Texas is Republican led and look at all the news items lately showing mother's locked up, raids in Odessa, mandatory masks. Why do we vote again? — ScourgeOfRome (@RomeScourge) May 7, 2020

This isn't America, it's pre-Regan Communist Europe.

The power hungry are out of control without being brought to task and Americans have become such sheep that the ultimate sacrifices of so many to preserve our rights have gone to waste. — Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) May 7, 2020

We still can’t believe this is a real story.

