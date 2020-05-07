For real, what is going on in San Antonio? We expect this sort of PC crap from Austin, but San Antonio? Where it’s now “hate speech” to call the coronavirus the Chinese virus — the name every media outlet in America used until someone decided it was racist and everyone fell into line — or the kung fu virus.
Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms "Chinese Virus" and "Kung Fu Virus" as hate speech and "all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation". pic.twitter.com/jV6tKnQrRD
— Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020
It’s KUNG FLU…
— Mongo Loydd (@LoyddMongo) May 7, 2020