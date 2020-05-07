Here’s an exclusive from the San Luis Obispo Tribune that probably won’t get any play in the mainstream media. It’s certainly not proof that Joe Biden sexually harassed staffer Tara Reade, but it does prove that Reade’s story has so much more corroboration than Christine Blasey Ford’s, and yet every Democrat woman asked has thrown Reade and the #MeToo movement under the bus to provide cover for Biden.

Matt Fountain reports:

A court document from 1996 shows former Senate staffer Tara Reade told her ex-husband she was sexually harassed while working for Joe Biden in 1993.

The declaration — exclusively obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California — does not say Biden committed the harassment nor does it mention Reade’s more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Reade’s then-husband Theodore Dronen wrote the court declaration. Dronen at the time was contesting a restraining order Reade filed against him days after he filed for divorce, Superior Court records show.

In it, he writes Reade told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.”

So it does mention sexual harassment, but it doesn’t name Biden as the harasser, only that it happened in his office.

