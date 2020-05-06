Gregg Re of Fox News is reporting Wednesday night that the Department of Justice has released a much-less redacted version of the Mueller scope memo and it shows that Robert Mueller’s mandate went well beyond what was previously known.

… The newly released version of the document makes clear that [then-Acting Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein didn’t hesitate to explicitly authorize a deep-dive criminal probe into the Trump team that extended well beyond Russian interference efforts.

In the case of George Papadopoulos, a low-level former Trump foreign policy aide, Mueller was authorized to probe whether there had been a “crime or crimes” committed when he allegedly acted “as an unregistered agent of the government of Israel,” the new, lesser-redacted scope memo states.

The newly released version of the 2017 scope memo further makes clear that Mueller could look into whether [Michael] Flynn “committed a crime or crimes by engaging in conversations with Russian government officials during the period of the Trump transition.”

