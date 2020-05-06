Gregg Re of Fox News is reporting Wednesday night that the Department of Justice has released a much-less redacted version of the Mueller scope memo and it shows that Robert Mueller’s mandate went well beyond what was previously known.

BREAKING: DOJ releases long-awaited Mueller scope memo, revealing the probe went beyond previously known mandate https://t.co/66jjBES5MZ

Re writes:

… The newly released version of the document makes clear that [then-Acting Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein didn’t hesitate to explicitly authorize a deep-dive criminal probe into the Trump team that extended well beyond Russian interference efforts. In the case of George Papadopoulos, a low-level former Trump foreign policy aide, Mueller was authorized to probe whether there had been a “crime or crimes” committed when he allegedly acted “as an unregistered agent of the government of Israel,” the new, lesser-redacted scope memo states. … The newly released version of the 2017 scope memo further makes clear that Mueller could look into whether [Michael] Flynn “committed a crime or crimes by engaging in conversations with Russian government officials during the period of the Trump transition.”

Here’s Politico’s Kyle Cheney:

NEW: DOJ has released a less-redacted version of Mueller's scope memo, confirming the details of the probes it was pursuing against Manafort, Flynn, @GeorgePapa19, Page. @dlippman with details:https://t.co/AWm3kgDjzN — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

The portion that remains redacted is interesting. In his report, Mueller didn't spell out who his fifth target was. Conceivably the obstruction probe.https://t.co/AWm3kgDjzN — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

FBI is a dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/cuqR9zNxbO — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) May 7, 2020

Not that the details aren't interesting, but the malfeasance and treachery by govt. higher-ups is no longer in dispute. What matters more now is knowing who will be indicted and what their sentences will be. There has to be a light at the end of this very long and dark tunnel — space legacies (@spacelegacies) May 7, 2020

it was ALL a hoax. Specifically, but not limited to, General Flynn having 'conversations' with Russians during the transition – he was acting in his capacity as named NSA.

It was lawful and expected. The entire predicate was missing. #AttemptedCoup — Carmenta (@radmadmid) May 6, 2020

This was a joke from day 1. When Rosenstein wrote this memo Mueller already knew none of these people “Colluded” — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 6, 2020

Everyone remember that dumb media talking point that Mueller never really investigated “Collusion”, because that’s not a real crime? Here it is in black and white — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 6, 2020

Oh, and the redacted portion almost certainly refers to POTUS Donald Trump and “obstruction” allegations — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 6, 2020

Rosenstein knew all that before he appointed Mueller. — ICaughtTheSwamp⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@grabaroot) May 7, 2020

@AndrewCMcCarthy was right IMO. RR is a creature of DC who was shocked when Dems turned on him for authoring Comey firing memo, and this was his attempt to win them back so he wouldn’t be a pariah on the DC cocktail circuit. Pathetic.https://t.co/lA28F7rWIg — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) May 6, 2020

Why do you think @RodRosenstein stood there next to Barr like a good soldier when he read the Mueller report summary. Because he knew he was DIRTY. Outrageous. — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) May 6, 2020

And Rosenstein stood next to AG Barr, knowing his fingerprints were all over this hoax. Former AG Sessions must now regret he put so much faith in this guy’s honesty. — jim ciulla (@jimcboston) May 6, 2020

It is a joke, but I am thinking that Rosenstein was like, "you allege this crime. Fine then investigate it." It sounds like a dare to find anything on them when Trump's enemies were just counting on generating damaging rumors to unseat him. Take them to task on real evidence. — redwhitebluedude (@redwhitebluedu1) May 6, 2020

the other portions are clearly directed at Flynn, so much so, you wonder if #Rosenstein was in comms with #Strzok and #LisaPage as they formed their insurance policy. pic.twitter.com/kIi5dNkdtB — Playa Character (@strongmanbull) May 6, 2020

And Mueller knew Flynn wasn’t guilty the entire time 😡 — Jerry Nadler’s Belt (@Fitzyleelee) May 6, 2020

Mueller doesn't know anything. He is a few weeks behind Sleepy Joe in the senile slide. Andrew Weissmann is your man. — Open 4 Business (@Lafite77) May 7, 2020

The memo was written to cover Mueller’s tracks. — John George (@Sleuth_dog) May 6, 2020

I wouldn't call it a "joke." More like an evil, seditious coup plot. — wyntre (@Wyntre999) May 7, 2020

